Boxing Day collision in Shotton: Police seek witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Shotton on Boxing Day evening.
The incident, involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, happened at around 9.50 pm on Chester Road West, Shotton, at the junction with Wellington Street.
The North Flintshire Police team reported that one person was arrested after testing positive for cannabis.
One person was reportedly taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.
In a post on social media, police stated:
“At around 21:50 hrs, there was an RTC involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Chester Road West, Shotton, at the junction with Wellington Street.”
“One driver was arrested at the scene after testing positive for cannabis roadside.”
“We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage who was travelling in the area.”
“Please contact NWP and quote reference A202219.”
