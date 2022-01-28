Boss of Mold based P&A Group set to take on an epic cycle challenge

The Managing Director of Mold based P&A Group is set to take on an epic cycle challenge. Steve Morgan will be taking part in the Doddie Cup 500 with a team of fellow ex-rugby players to raise funds for Motor Neuron Disease research for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. The team will set off from Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on 10th February and cycle to The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, arriving on 12th February in readiness for the Wales vs Scotland game.

Doddie Weir OBE is one of rugby’s most recognisable personalities. He earned 61 caps for Scotland during a successful playing career, represented the British and Irish Lions on their successful tour to South Africa in 1997, and won championships with his two club sides, Melrose and Newcastle Falcons. A talented, committed and athletic lock forward, Doddie is now facing his biggest challenge. In June 2017 the Scot revealed he was suffering from Motor Neuron Disease. From the outset, Doddie has been driven to help fellow sufferers and seek ways to further research into this, as yet, incurable disease. In November 2017, Doddie and his trustees launched the registered charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. The vision is simple: A World Free of MND.

Commenting on the forthcoming challenge, Steve Morgan, Managing Director of the P&A Group, and a former rugby player for North Wales, said: “We’ve been training in the Vale of Clwyd and beyond in the worst types of Welsh weather in preparation for the challenge. MND affects many people and we’re aiming to raise as much money as possible to help research and raise awareness of this cruel disease.” Accompanying Steve on the trip will be Robert Boyns representing Boyns Information Systems Ltd, Matt Davies and Wyn Jones from Pritchard Jones Lane LLP, with a team of two – Neil Colquhoun and John Vaughan who works at P&A Group – providing support in an accompanying team van. The team of four will be cycling over 500 miles in just 48 hours, going through towns and villages and stopping in many Rugby Clubs along the way. The intention is to cover the distance in a relay style.