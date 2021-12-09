Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 9th Dec 2021

Booster jab ramp up – North Wales health board needs more vaccinations for ‘monumental challenge’ ahead

The health board in North Wales is facing a ‘monumental challenge’ of doubling the number of people it gives a Covid jab to as the booster campaign ‘ramps up’ in the face of the omicron coronavirus variant.

This week marks 12 months since the COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in North Wales.

In that time Betsi Cadwaladr health board staff and volunteers have administered over 1.3m COVID-19 jabs from 353 different locations, including more than half a million first and second doses and 222,775 boosters.

“We simply could not have protected so many people so quickly without the incredible support of our staff, volunteers, partners and the general public.” Betsi Cadawalder health board west area director Ffion Johnstone said.

Following recent announcements by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) “we now face the challenge of doubling the number of people we vaccinate every week – from our current rate of around 25,000 to 30,000 per week to 50,000 to 60,000 by mid-January.” Ffion Johnstone said.

The health board says it needs more staff and volunteers to “help meet the monumental challenge ahead of us.”

It is currently recruiting permanent roles, with full time, part time and bank (as and when) hours available in clinics across North Wales:

  • Registered Vaccinators (Band 5 roles £25,654 – £31,533).
  • Unregistered Immunisers and Vaccinators Administrators (both Band 3 roles – £20,329 – £21,776).

People from non-clinical backgrounds are being encouraged to apply for Unregistered Immuniser and Vaccinator Administrator roles.

No previous experience is required as comprehensive training will be provided.

“If you’re interested in the above posts and would like to join our amazing team, please apply via the NHS jobs website.”

“If you’re interested in joining our amazing team of COVID-19 vaccination volunteers please email bcuhb.publicvolunteers@wales.nhs.uk – Said Ffion Johnstone.

The health board is also looking for students who are back home this Christmas.

Ffion Johnstone added: “We’ve had an incredible response to our recent call for additional vaccinators, support staff and facilities.”

“Over the coming weeks, many GP Practices that took part in the initial rollout will begin administering booster jabs.”

“We’re also very pleased to welcome a number of community pharmacies to the programme – including 25 branches of Rowlands Pharmacy.”

This will improve access to the vaccine for people who currently have to travel longer distances to get to a vaccination site.

“Our existing COVID-19 vaccination sites will soon begin operating over longer hours, as newly recruited staff are deployed following comprehensive training.”

 



