Updated: Power restored in Hawarden following a ‘critical incident’ at a substation

Update: All power has been restored according to SP Energy Networks.

Update: Some properties in the Hawarden could be without power until 5am (Saturday) after what SP Energy Networks has described as a ‘critical incident’ at a substation in the area.

Residents reported a large ‘boom’ on Friday evening followed by a power cut.

Properties near Hawarden High School and the Wood Lane area appear to have been impacted by the power outage.

A fire appliance has been seen outside the high school, fire officers and electricity engineers have been inspecting a manhole cover within the grounds.

In an update on its website, SP Energy Networks said: “There is a power cut in the CH5 postcode area of Deeside, affecting a number of properties across the area.”

“Restoration is taking longer than expected because of a critical incident at a local substation and our team are now working to get your electricity supply back on as quickly and as safely as possible by 5.00AM.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

SP Energy has said “There is a power cut affecting the CH5 postcode area of Deeside. We had no advance warning of this and first became aware of it at 10.04PM.

“Our control centre will attempt to restore your electricity supply remotely, and we will also send our next available engineers to the area to find and fix the fault as quickly and as safely as possible. We expect the power to be restored by 00.15AM.”

Earlier today there was a smaller planned outage, and a wider unplanned outage nearby with properties around Higher Shotton and Aston impacted.

Postcodes affected:

CH53DD, CH53DJ, CH53DL, CH53DN, CH53DS, CH53EF, CH53EG, CH53EH, CH53EL, CH53EN, CH53EP, CH53ER, CH53ES, CH53ET, CH53EW, CH53EX, CH53JD, CH53JG, CH53NH, CH53QH