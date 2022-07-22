Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 22nd Jul 2022

Updated: Sat 23rd Jul

Updated: Power restored in Hawarden following a ‘critical incident’ at a substation

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: All power has been restored according to SP Energy Networks.

Update: Some properties in the Hawarden could be without power until 5am (Saturday) after what  SP Energy Networks has described as a ‘critical incident’ at a substation in the area.

Residents reported a large ‘boom’ on Friday evening followed by a power cut.

Properties near Hawarden High School and the Wood Lane area appear to have been impacted by the power outage.

A fire appliance has been seen outside the high school, fire officers and electricity engineers have been inspecting a manhole cover within the grounds.

In an update on its website, SP Energy Networks said: “There is a power cut in the CH5 postcode area of Deeside, affecting a number of properties across the area.”

“Restoration is taking longer than expected because of a critical incident at a local substation and our team are now working to get your electricity supply back on as quickly and as safely as possible by 5.00AM.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Earlier report: Residents have reported a large ‘boom’ followed by a power cut this evening.

Some properties near Hawarden High School and Wood Lane appear to have been impacted.

A fire appliance has been seen outside the school, fire officers and electricity engineers have been inspecting a manhole cover within the grounds.

SP Energy has said “There is a power cut affecting the CH5 postcode area of Deeside. We had no advance warning of this and first became aware of it at 10.04PM.

“Our control centre will attempt to restore your electricity supply remotely, and we will also send our next available engineers to the area to find and fix the fault as quickly and as safely as possible. We expect the power to be restored by 00.15AM.”

Earlier today there was a smaller planned outage, and a wider unplanned outage nearby with properties around Higher Shotton and Aston impacted.

Postcodes affected:

CH53DD, CH53DJ, CH53DL, CH53DN, CH53DS, CH53EF, CH53EG, CH53EH, CH53EL, CH53EN, CH53EP, CH53ER, CH53ES, CH53ET, CH53EW, CH53EX, CH53JD, CH53JG, CH53NH, CH53QH

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

NHS pay rise: “nothing short of a kick in the teeth for hard-working doctors” says BMA Wales

News

Flintshire: Rising cost of major school redevelopment to be challenged

News

Police appeal after dog viciously attacks sheep in Flintshire

News

Young Theatr Clwyd actors visit hospital for special outdoor performance

News

Extra water released into River Dee to reduce risk of fish mortality

News

Don’t lose your vote – residents in Flintshire urged to check voter registration details

News

Patients with stomach problems set to be seen and treated faster in Flintshire

News

Industrial action set to impact Transport for Wales services on 27 and 30 July

News

Delays in ambulance response to most urgent calls and growing waiting lists for NHS treatment in Wales

News





Read 385,427 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn