Book your Christmas tree recycling and help out Nightingale House

Nightingale House Hospice will once again be collecting Christmas trees for recycling in January.

Working in partnership with local firms and volunteers it will be the fourth year the hospice has offered the service when, for a small donation, people can have their trees collected for recycling on Saturday 14 January 2023.

Post code collection areas have been extended this year. The areas covered will be:

CH4 0, CH4 9, CH5, CH6 5, CH7, CH8 8 (A-J), LL11, LL12, LL13, LL14, LL20, SY11 1, SY11 3, SY11 4, SY12 0, SY12 9, SY13 3 (A-E)

To book in your tree visit nightingalehouse.co.uk/tree or call 01978 314292. Bookings will be closed on Monday 9 January at 11:59pm

There is no minimum or maximum amount you can give and money raised will go towards patient care at the hospice.

Only real trees and those which have been booked in advance will be collected. No additional trees can be collected on the day. All decorations must be removed.

Every year volunteers from local business donate their time and vehicles to brave the cold and wet January weather to help the hospice collect and recycle the trees.

Volunteers begin their collection rounds at 7am on the Saturday morning and work hard to ensure all trees are collected before it gets dark.

Taking part are volunteers from companies across Wrexham, Flintshire, Llangollen, and Oswestry including, JTM Signs, Read Construction, Rivington Haulage, Amberon, Advanced Roofline, MPH Construction, Novus, MOTUS Commercials, Jackson Fire & Security, ZF Services, Avatar Fitness, Gurkha Gas, Flintshire County Council, Liberty, Hafren Dyfrdwy, Mostyn Estate, SP Energy Networks, Barnett Engineering and Cable Services.

The hospice will also be working alongside Thorncliffe Building Supplies, TG Group and ASH Waste and P&A Group who have kindly offered to help recycle the trees.

Ninety per cent of the profits raised will go towards funding patient care and family support services at the hospice and the remaining ten per cent will be donated back to other organisations that benefit the community. This year, ten per cent of the profits will be donated towards the Army Cadets Charitable Trust (Wrexham) who have supported the hospice at events such as the 2022 Midnight Walk and will be helping to promote the Christmas tree collection by delivering leaflets around the community.

Once collected the trees will be recycled in various ways. Some are turned in to garden mulch, some are chipped and used for animal bedding or garden supplies and others will be donated to local animal farms who look after alpacas and goats.

Sam Amis, Hospice Community and Events Fundraiser said: “I say it every year, The Christmas Tree Collection is my favourite event! I look forward to it all year round! Every year I am overwhelmed by the support from the community, from local businesses, volunteers, tree sellers and of course supporters who donate to have their tree collected by us.

“It’s wonderful to see the same volunteers returning each year to help because they enjoy it so much too. We rely on our amazing team of volunteers to collect all the Christmas Trees, so if you see them out on collection day, please make sure to give them a smile and wave. Without them, this event simply would not be possible.”

