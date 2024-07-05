Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 5th Jul 2024

Body found in search for missing 85-year-old Cheshire man

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Officers searching for missing 85-year-old George Fewtrell have tragically discovered a body this afternoon.

While formal identification is pending, George’s family has been informed and is receiving support from officers.

Superintendent Jon Bowcott said: “Formal identification is yet to take place, but George’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.”

“This is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, including the dedicated team of officers searching for him.

“I would like to thank the public for their support and clear, genuine concern for George during the search, which has been vital and helped us progress the investigation.

“Most importantly, all of our thoughts remain with George’s family at this incredibly sad and difficult time, and I would ask that their privacy is respected.”

