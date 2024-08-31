Blow for Broughton as Airbus pulls out of race to supply new UK military helicopter

Airbus has withdrawn from the £1 billion competition to supply a new helicopter to the UK military, a move that significantly impacts the region.

The aerospace giant had proposed building an assembly line at its Broughton site to produce up to 44 H175M helicopters, a plan that promised to create around 500 jobs and boost the local economy through substantial investment and skills development.

According to a report by Flight Global, bids for the UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) New Medium Helicopter (NMH) requirement were due to be submitted “by close of play on 30 August,” but “there had been rumours over the preceding weeks that Airbus and Sikorsky were on the verge of pulling out of the contest.”

With Airbus out, Leonardo Helicopters is now the sole remaining contender for the NMH programme, which aims to streamline the military’s helicopter fleet.

Airbus’s withdrawal follows a careful review of the MoD’s requirements, which the company ultimately concluded were not feasible within the parameters of a responsible bid.

Airbus stated, “Together with our partners, we have concluded that we are unable to formulate a responsible bid that would, in parallel, satisfy the customer’s requirements and provide adequate long-term returns to the business while implying a reasonable prospect of winning.”

The company also expressed concerns that the current procurement framework does not align with the UK’s defence industrial strategy, which prioritises long-term job creation, opportunities for the UK supply chain, and sovereign capabilities.

A Shift in the Competition Landscape

The NMH programme, launched in May 2022, is designed to consolidate multiple types of helicopters into a single platform to enhance operational flexibility and replace ageing aircraft within the UK military.

[Head of Airbus Broughton plant Jerome Blandin (left) Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami (right) take a look at an H175M helicopter]

Initially, the MoD shortlisted Airbus, Leonardo, and Sikorsky for the final stage of the competition, with each company presenting different models: the H175M, AW149, and S-70M Black Hawk, respectively.

While Leonardo has submitted a bid that meets all of the UK MoD’s requirements in terms of budget, number of platforms, and timeline, Sikorsky has also announced its withdrawal, citing the inability to meet the competition’s minimum requirements under current market conditions.

The company, part of Lockheed Martin, had initially proposed that UK Black Hawks be assembled by its partner StandardAero in Gosport, on England’s south coast.

With Airbus and Sikorsky withdrawing, Leonardo’s AW149, which the company plans to assemble at its Yeovil plant in southwest England, remains the sole contender.

Economic and Strategic Implications

The decision by Airbus to pull out has broader economic and strategic implications.

The proposed H175M production facility at Broughton was more than an assembly line; it represented a significant economic opportunity for North Wales, where the local aerospace manufacturing sector has long been a vital part of the community.

The MoD’s decision-making process is under scrutiny as the newly elected Labour government conducts a Strategic Defence Review.

Given the tight budget environment, there is speculation that the NMH programme could be shelved to achieve cost savings, a move that would prolong the service of the Royal Air Force’s existing fleet of Puma HC2 transports and AS365 Dauphin 2s, among others.

Airbus currently holds a support contract for the Puma fleet until 2028, suggesting a possible extension of their operational life if the NMH programme is cancelled.