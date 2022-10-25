Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 25th Oct 2022

Updated: Tue 25th Oct

Wales’ Finance Minister urges UK Govt to introduce windfall tax and fears “big holes in our budget”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans MS has said she is ‘looking forward’ to a ‘positive relationship’ with the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The comments came as she was speaking this morning preparing the ground for what could be very challenging financial times in the years to come.

The Minister said: “….this year, we will be preparing the budget in the most challenging and extra ordinary circumstances that we’ve ever faced” blaming ‘the reckless actions of the UK government and its mini budget’

The Minister focused on Wales “…because the majority of our funding comes as a block grant from the UK Government”.

“I’ll start with what we know, our capital budget was already due to fall year on year over the three years of this spending review period because of inflation and the way the UK Government has mishandled the economy, our budget next year could be worth 1.5 billion pounds less in real terms than we expected.

“We also know that the UK Government will be clawing back 114 million pounds over the next two years and that was the funding which had been earmarked to pay for employers of higher National Insurance contributions but now it won’t be available to help us meet other pressures.”

Looking ahead she said, “On top of these big holes in our budget, the Chancellor has said that fresh spending cuts are coming, he said decisions of eyewatering difficulty will need to be made.

“We don’t yet know how big the cuts will be or where they’ll fall but the direct travel is clear. We could easily be facing bigger real terms reductions in in any year of austerity. Those earlier cuts were made after they had been growing.

“Even then, making spending cuts was difficult enough. Today after a decade of austerity and two years of the pandemic there are no easy cuts to me. If the Chancellor starves public services in England, he will be starving public services in Wales to a fresh round of austerity will threaten jobs, businesses, public services and our economy.”

The Minister requested four things, protection of public services from inflation and spending cuts – although now detail on ‘how’ was provided. Secondly a call on UK Government to “honour its own commitment to increase benefits in line with inflation”.

“Thirdly, a request for a ‘real plan for economic growth’, and finally a repetition of regular calls for the Welsh Government’s borrowing powers to be increased “to give us more flexibility to deal with a crisis”.

Later the Minister in response to questions added, “We are seeking that level of reassurance there are options for the UK government, they could look to increase the windfall tax on those really excessive and unexpected profits that we’ve seen in the energy sector, for example, and they could look to raise taxes in a more equitable way”

Read Next

  • New creative bar-and-restaurant concept, North Light, set to open in Northgate
  • Rishi Sunak gives first speech as Prime Minister
  • Airbus hands UK workforce one-off £1,500 payment to help with ‘current inflationary environment’
  • Rhydymwyn industrial estate blaze ‘now under control’ say firefighters

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    New creative bar-and-restaurant concept, North Light, set to open in Northgate

    News

    Rishi Sunak gives first speech as Prime Minister

    News

    Airbus hands UK workforce one-off £1,500 payment to help with ‘current inflationary environment’

    News

    Rhydymwyn industrial estate blaze ‘now under control’ say firefighters

    News

    Wrexham Football Club reiterate ‘neutral position’ after Paul Mullins custom boots go viral

    News

    Updated: Huge plume of black smoke over Flintshire as firefighters battle blaze near Mold

    News

    Reports of a large police presence in Buckley as drivers asked to avoid Brunswick Road

    News

    Almost half of adults finding it difficult to afford their bills according to new ONS data

    News

    Energy crisis: prepayment meter numbers rise for the first time since 2019 — with thousands more facing risk of self-disconnection

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn