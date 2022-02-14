Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 14th Feb 2022

Bidding begins on Theatr Clwyd £33m refurbishment contract

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire County Council is seeking tenders for a main contractor to carry out a £33m refurbishment of Theatr Clwyd.

The theatre was built in 1976 by Clwyd County Council to serve the region with a word class theatre of arts.

Over the past 30 years, the theatre has suffered significant wear and tear that with no intervention will prejudice its future ability to provide world class productions.

“The refurbishment and upgrade of the theatre will ensure it retains its position as a centre for inspiration and culture within North Wales.

Flintshire Council, which owns the building, said there was a risk it would be unable to host productions in future unless work to modernise it moves ahead.

“The much-needed refurbishment of Theatr Clwyd will revitalise the theatre for the next generation.” A contract notice states on the Sell2Wales website.

The development “will provide a new home for the local community and prevent the much loved building from possible closure.” It goes on to say.

The proposals include a large extension to the front of the theatre, which will accommodate a new foyer set out over three floors with a restaurant, bar and café.

Two new rehearsal rooms are also set to be created, as well as a sensory garden and children’s play area.

A new timber extension at the front of the building provides a new, welcoming foyer space at three floors and contains a new double-height restaurant, bar and café, as well as a meeting room and Green Room.

Largely glazed, the foyer provides improved views out over the landscape of the surrounding hills, and is shaded by a large timber canopy to the south side.

Backstage areas are refurbished and internal layouts rearranged where necessary to meet requirements of different departments.

A new workshop extension at the back of the site provides a facility that is currently offsite, allowing all departments to be located at the theatre.

A viewing gallery will be created to allow the public to view backstage facilities.

Accessibility will be improved throughout, with level access to all front of house areas, 5 new passenger lifts, accessible WC’s throughout the building and showers in back of house areas, and new wheelchair positions in auditoriums.

The thermal envelope of the building will be improved, and renewable energy sources including PV panels and air source heat pumps utilised to improve energy consumption. All services and theatre equipment are replaced throughout the building.

To register an interest visit the Sell2Wales.

Bid need to be submitted by 27 May.

 

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Kind-hearted Holywell students organise “Whole School” Valentine’s Day treat

News

Call for families in North Wales to have a ‘heart-to-heart’ about organ donation

News

Thousands of people in Wales to benefit from antiviral medicine reducing Covid hospital admission risk

News

Strong winds forecast as Met Office issues weather warning for “Storm Eunice”

News

Mold food festival set to return in September after two year Covid pandemic pause

News

Local consultation dates set for Hynet pipeline project to run between Stanlow and Flint

News

Welsh Dark Skies Week: Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB will be hosting a week activities

News

TV presenter Ruth Dodsworth speaks out on abusive ex to urge victims of crime in North Wales to share their experiences

News

Calls for Welsh Government to launch four day working week trial

News





Read 403,348 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn