Bidding begins on Theatr Clwyd £33m refurbishment contract

Flintshire County Council is seeking tenders for a main contractor to carry out a £33m refurbishment of Theatr Clwyd.

The theatre was built in 1976 by Clwyd County Council to serve the region with a word class theatre of arts.

Over the past 30 years, the theatre has suffered significant wear and tear that with no intervention will prejudice its future ability to provide world class productions.

“The refurbishment and upgrade of the theatre will ensure it retains its position as a centre for inspiration and culture within North Wales.

Flintshire Council, which owns the building, said there was a risk it would be unable to host productions in future unless work to modernise it moves ahead.

“The much-needed refurbishment of Theatr Clwyd will revitalise the theatre for the next generation.” A contract notice states on the Sell2Wales website.

The development “will provide a new home for the local community and prevent the much loved building from possible closure.” It goes on to say.

The proposals include a large extension to the front of the theatre, which will accommodate a new foyer set out over three floors with a restaurant, bar and café.

Two new rehearsal rooms are also set to be created, as well as a sensory garden and children’s play area.

A new timber extension at the front of the building provides a new, welcoming foyer space at three floors and contains a new double-height restaurant, bar and café, as well as a meeting room and Green Room.

Largely glazed, the foyer provides improved views out over the landscape of the surrounding hills, and is shaded by a large timber canopy to the south side.

Backstage areas are refurbished and internal layouts rearranged where necessary to meet requirements of different departments.

A new workshop extension at the back of the site provides a facility that is currently offsite, allowing all departments to be located at the theatre.

A viewing gallery will be created to allow the public to view backstage facilities.

Accessibility will be improved throughout, with level access to all front of house areas, 5 new passenger lifts, accessible WC’s throughout the building and showers in back of house areas, and new wheelchair positions in auditoriums.

The thermal envelope of the building will be improved, and renewable energy sources including PV panels and air source heat pumps utilised to improve energy consumption. All services and theatre equipment are replaced throughout the building.

To register an interest visit the Sell2Wales.

Bid need to be submitted by 27 May.