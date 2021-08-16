Betsi Health Board to hold staff vaccination recruitment event ahead of autumn booster programme

Fancy playing a hands on role in Wales’ world-leading COVID-19 vaccination programme?

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is recruiting additional vaccination staff ahead of a COVID-19 booster programme, which will begin next month.

The North Wales health board has a number of opportunities available for vaccinators and vaccination administrators to work in clinics across the region on a fixed term basis until the end of March 2022.

Those interested are invited to join the health board’s e-recruitment event, which is being held on Monday 23 August via Microsoft Teams.

The virtual event will provide an opportunity to speak to staff involved in the programme and find out what it’s like to work in the health board’s vaccination centres.

Following the event, attendees will be invited to apply online, with interviews held the following week. A fast-track recruitment process will ensure new staff can be deployed quickly.

Gill Knight has worked as a COVID-19 vaccinator since December 2020. She said: “Working on the COVID-19 vaccination programme is hugely rewarding and we are all very proud of the role we have played in helping to turn the tide on the pandemic.

“This is the largest immunisation programme in the history of the NHS and it has taken a huge team effort to vaccinate so many people, so quickly.

“If you’re looking for a new challenge, working in an incredibly rewarding and worthwhile role then I would highly recommend joining our vaccination teams.”

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should be given to those who are most vulnerable to serious infection, as there is a likelihood that the immunity provided from having two doses could reduce over time.

Based on the JCVI’s interim advice, BCUHB is planning to offer a booster dose to the following groups of people, as part of a two-stage process:

Stage 1:

Adults aged 16 and over who are immunosuppressed

Those living in residential care homes for older adults

All adults aged 70 years or over

Adults aged 16 years and over who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable

Frontline health and social care workers

Stage 2:

All adults aged 50 years and over

Adults aged 16-49 year who are in an influenza or COVID-19 at-risk group

Adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals

There is no need for people in these groups to contact the health board as they will be contacted directly when it is their turn.

To book onto the vaccination e-recruitment event, simply click on the link below, choose your preferred session (morning or afternoon) and fill out your details. A reminder and a link to access the event on Microsoft Teams will be sent closer to the time.

https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/MassVaccinationCentreRecruitmentDay@nhswales365.onmicrosoft.com/bookings/