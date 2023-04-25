Betsi Cadwaladr review of out of hospital urgent services – have your say
North Wales health board is launching a review of out-of-hospital urgent care services in response to the ongoing pressure on Emergency Department (ED) services.
The review aims to identify alternative solutions to address the issue of patients seeking care at A&E departments for non-life-threatening health needs.
Understanding that many of these patients could have been seen by alternative local health services, the review seeks to examine the availability, accessibility, and public awareness of these options.
Areas of focus for the review include in-hours and out-of-hours primary and community care services such as GPs, dentistry, ophthalmology, pharmacy, and community nursing services.
Betsi Cadwaladr – the largest health board in Wales – is inviting the public to share their experiences by completing a voluntary, anonymous, and confidential questionnaire.
The feedback received will be used to log and review key themes, with an Engagement Report to be published detailing the public’s input.
This report will subsequently inform future options development and decisions on improving urgent care services.
By gathering and analysing valuable public contributions, the health board aims to ease the strain on Emergency Departments and provide more efficient and accessible healthcare alternatives for non-life-threatening needs.
This initiative reflects Betsi Cadwaladr’s commitment to improving healthcare services for the people of Wales while addressing the ongoing challenges faced by Emergency Departments nationwide.
To complete the survey, click here: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/NorthWalesUrgentCareReviewSurveyBCUHB2023/
The deadline for submission is 21 May 2023.
