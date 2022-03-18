Betsi Cadwaladr: “Less talk and more action” needed from Welsh government over “myriad of problems” at health board

Welsh Conservatives have said Health Minister Eluned Morgan needs to “take responsibility and give leadership to resolve the myriad of problems” at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

Two “concerning safety incidents” have been identified in vascular services in North Wales, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board confirmed this week.

It comes just weeks after Health Minister Eluned Morgan issued a warning to make urgent changes or face being placed back in special measures.

In response a small number of complex vascular cases will receive very specialist care from in Liverpool while the health board investigates.

The majority of vascular service activity such as routine surgery, diagnostic procedures and outpatient appointments will continue in North Wales. This means that most patients will continue to receive their vascular surgery at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd,

However the health board expects a further five patients per week over the same four week period to have their surgery delayed.

Additionally, some 12 outpatient appointments per week (around 50 during this four week period) will be postponed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said: “Recently there have been two concerning safety incidents in the vascular service. We are investigating these to ensure that we learn from them to improve the service we provide for our patients.

“We are currently experiencing staffing capacity issues and are in the process of recruiting to help address these. A strengthened team will ensure that we are better placed to deliver the service that the people of North Wales have a right to expect.

“The safety and experience of our patients is our utmost priority. While we continue to appoint additional expertise to strengthen our team, a very small number of complex vascular cases will receive very specialist care from our colleagues at the Liverpool vascular network.”

Welsh Conservative and Shadow Minister for Health, Russell George MS said:

“Less than ten days ago the Chair of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said that they needed to learn from the experience of vascular services, so they don’t repeat the same mistakes.”

“However, after six years of Betsi being under a constant spot-light the Health Board and the Labour Government are not learning from their mistakes or the experiences of patients and NHS professionals.”

“The people of North Wales deserve a Health Board that delivers first class care, and the Labour Health Minister needs to take responsibility and give leadership to resolve the myriad of problems. Less talk, more action from a Labour Government that has abandoned the people of North Wales.”

Dr Nick Lyons, Executive Medical Director at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said: “We are implementing the recommendations of the recent Royal College of Surgeons reports on our vascular service. These include working in closer collaboration with the Liverpool vascular network on complex vascular cases.

“During the next few weeks, we expect to be strengthening the capacity and capability of the existing vascular team further. We are also temporarily adding more consultants onto our on-call rota to ensure the safety of our patients.

“We are being open and transparent about the challenges in this service. It is the only way we can build trust and confidence with the public we serve.

“I am sincerely sorry for the delay to the treatment of our vascular patients and recognise that it may cause inconvenience and distress. Patient safety and experience is the driver of this decision, which is a temporary solution while we put in place steps to assure ourselves that the service has the right workforce capacity and capability.

“Our relentless focus is on doing the right thing for our patients and delivering the best possible outcomes across our North Wales network.

“We remain resolute that the Board decision to consolidate the vascular service in a hub and spoke model was the right one and is supported by the Royal College of Surgeons as the best arrangement for the North Wales population.”

Plaid Cymru Spokesman for Health and Care and the Member of Senedd for Ynys Môn said,

“Another week, another alarm is raised about vascular services in the north of Wales.”

“The categorising of the service last week by Health Inspectorate Wales as a ‘Service Requiring Significant Improvement’, following the publication of a damning report by the Royal College of Surgeons, highlighted again why I, and my Plaid Cymru colleagues, have been right to raise concerns about – and to oppose – the recent centralisation of services.”

“Now we’re told that there have been ‘two concerning safety incidents’. ”

“Whilst respecting patient confidentiality, we need total transparency from BCUHB about the circumstances.”

“But we also need to see Vascular Services in the north being put in the highest possible level of special measures as work begins to restore patient confidence and to restore the quality of local services.”