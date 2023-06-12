Battling blindness with play: Guide Dogs Cymru’s powerful new initiative

Families of children with sight loss in Flintshire are being invited to sign up for Guide Dogs My Time To Play, a programme of fun and supportive group sessions led by qualified Habilitation Specialists. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The programme proved popular online during the Covid lockdown and is now being offered in-person, with the first session taking place in Holywell. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It’s completely free, designed to help children with sight loss to develop a broad range of skills and encourage them to use their non-visual senses. Each session is based around a sensory story and includes songs, movement and related activities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Branwen Jones, Operations Manager for Guide Dogs Cymru, said: “The programme helps children with sight loss to develop the practical skills and confidence to explore their world, all through the power of play. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Habilitation Specialists understand the importance of early intervention for babies and young children with a vision impairment, and Guide Dogs My Time to Play is designed to give them the best possible start in life. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We offer structured, fun, and supportive sessions for children and their families, each based around sensory stories and related activities including songs, crafts, yoga, and music. Parents will be able to meet others in a similar situation, share experiences and pick up skills and knowledge to support their child’s early years development with confidence.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The programme comprises seven in-person sessions, including an assessment with a habilitation specialist. This is designed to help identify any additional support a child may need and is of particular value for older children moving on to nursery or pre-school. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Danielle Forbes, of Colwyn Bay, took part in sessions with her three-year-old daughter Matilda, who has severe sight loss. Danielle said: “It’s been lovely watching Matilda develop through coming to the session. She’s so confident now walking around the room, joining in with activities and listening to stories, which she loves, and it involves all the other senses. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“She’s trying new things that she would never do at home. It’s also great to be able to get advice and talk about any concerns we have with the staff. We can talk to other parents and families who understand what you’re going through, and give each other advice and support. And you get a cup of tea – what’s not to love?” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sessions last two hours and will be held where demand is greatest. For those who cannot travel, all activities can be done easily at home using everyday items. Free online resources complement the group sessions and contain useful information and guidance, as well as a nursery rhyme songbook with fun actions, and activity sheets. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Parents are encouraged to register their interest by emailing children@guidedogs.org.uk or ringing 0800 781 1444. More information is available at www.guidedogs.org.uk/mttp ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

