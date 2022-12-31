Deeside.com > News

Mystery artist leaves Banksy style mural on wall near a North Wales lifeboat station

A Banksy-style mural has appeared on a wall in Rhyl in an apparent tribute to lifesaving lifeboat crews.

The artwork shows a child stood next to a heart-shaped lifebuoy attached to an anchor bearing the name of the RNLI and has been painted on a wall close to the town’s lifeboat station.

No-one is understood to have come forward to claim responsibility for the mural as yet.

However, it seems to have gone down well amongst residents and the RNLI itself.

In a post on Facebook, the Rhyl RNLI team said: “Has anyone else spotted this on the sea wall not far from the lifeboat station in Rhyl? What a special tribute to RNLI! Thank you whoever you are!!”

A number of commenters noted the similarity to Banksy’s style with one saying: “I wondered if it was Banksy, it’s got to be saved, it’s a great tribute to RNLI.”

Others raised the possibility that it could be a local artist paying tribute.

Most agreed that the artwork should be preserved regardless of who painted it, with another saying: “Here’s hoping whoever did it, that the council don’t get rid of it. It’s a fabulous tribute to the RNLI.”

