Bank Holiday plea as Eryri National Park (Snowdonia) braces for visitor invasion

Eryri National Park Authority (Snowdonia) is urging visitors to respect the park and its communities during the three long weekends in May, and to take precautions to ensure their visits are safe and enjoyable. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The plea comes after instances of irresponsible and illegal parking at Pen y Pass and Ogwen during the Easter holidays. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To better prepare for the expected influx of visitors in 2023, local authorities and community organisations have worked together over the winter to increase services in the National Park. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This includes the introduction of the new Parking Eryri app, which provides real-time information on parking availability in the Authority’s car parks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The app helps visitors plan their trips more effectively and eases traffic congestion in the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sustainable travel options, such as the Sherpa bus service, Bws Ogwen, and the T10, are encouraged as ways to explore and enjoy the beauty of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) and Ogwen during the upcoming bank holidays. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These options help reduce the impact of cars on the environment while also alleviating traffic issues. Illegal parking at both locations may result in fixed penalties by the relevant authorities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Yr Wyddfa Volunteer Wardens and Caru Eryri Volunteers will be present during the bank holiday weekends, offering their expertise and enthusiasm to ensure the mountain remains clean, safe, and enjoyable for everyone. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to litter picking, these dedicated volunteers will be providing expert local advice to visitors and sharing their knowledge about the National Park. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Emyr Williams, the National Park Authority’s Chief Executive, emphasised the importance of planning ahead and following guidance for a successful bank holiday weekend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He said: “We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable visit to Eryri, by planning ahead and following guidance, visitors can help to make sure that this bank holiday weekend is a success for all.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Visitors to Eryri should have a backup plan in case their desired area is too busy, as the popularity of some locations can cause limited parking availability and increased congestion.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Exploring less popular areas or visiting at quieter times can provide a more enjoyable and sustainable experience while still allowing visitors to appreciate Eryri’s natural beauty.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

