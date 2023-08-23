Bank Holiday: 1000 miles of roadworks lifted as 14m leisure trips predicted to be taken over weekend
In a move to assist motorists during the August Bank Holiday getaway, National Highways will be lifting nearly 1000 miles of roadworks across motorways and major roads in England.
This move is expected to ease congestion and make travel smoother, especially to the top destinations like seaside resorts, airports, and theme parks.
UK Government roads minister, Richard Holden said: “To help everyone embark on their long weekend smoothly and safely, National Highways is lifting roadworks across the August Bank Holiday.”
He urged drivers to heed the advice of National Highways by ensuring their vehicles are in good condition, taking regular breaks, and driving with caution.
Anticipating a busy weekend, National Highways Senior Network Planner, Frank Bird, urged motorists to prepare adequately.
“It’s vital for drivers to ensure there’s enough fuel for their trips, regularly check their fuel gauge, and top-up the screen-wash for clear visibility,” he remarked.
Emphasising the importance of rest during long journeys, Mr Bird recommends 15-minute breaks every two hours.
Data from the RAC highlights an expected surge in road travel this Bank Holiday, predicting more than 14 million drivers will be on the roads.
This is nearly 2 million more than the previous year. Their research further indicates that Saturday will be the busiest day, expecting up to 3.1 million trips.
Despite the rise in anticipated holiday trips compared to last year when fuel prices hit a record high, the numbers are not as high as in years when fuel was considerably cheaper.
The prime destinations this bank holiday include Norfolk, Suffolk, and Cambridgeshire, followed closely by the West Country and then Wales and Scotland.
Locally, the A55 North Wales Express Way will see the usual increase in traffic due to the bank holiday, Rhyl Airshow is also taking place on both Saturday and Sunday.
Reflecting on the current fuel prices, Simon Williams from RAC Breakdown mentioned, “Many more drivers are planning to make the most of the last bank holiday of the summer.”
He also stressed the importance of vehicle checks, especially tyres, oil, and coolant, to prevent breakdowns and mishaps during the weekend.
The Met Office’s Stephen Dixon advises travellers to stay updated with the weather, noting, “The weekend will likely see a mix of sunshine and showers.”
He emphasised the importance of checking the latest weather forecasts before any weekend travel, especially for those journeying towards the northern half of the UK. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News