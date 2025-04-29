Bangor University research calls for urgent forestry expansion

A new study has warned that the UK’s heavy reliance on imported wood could undermine its net zero strategy and increase global carbon emissions.

In the paper, which has been published in Nature Communications, Bangor University researchers highlight the urgent need for domestic forestry expansion and improved management to meet growing wood demand sustainably.

Wood is a key low-carbon alternative to steel, concrete, and plastics, but the UK is the world’s second-largest wood importer and has amongst the lowest forest cover (13%) of any country in Europe.

With only 20% of demand met by homegrown timber, the country faces risks from fluctuating global prices and long-term “wood security” concerns.

The study also found that relying on intensively harvested northern boreal forests—which store large amounts of carbon—could reduce the climate benefits of using wood in construction.

Increased logging in these forests could release more carbon than is saved by using wood instead of other materials.

To investigate this challenge, Bangor University researchers worked in collaboration with Woodknowledge Wales, an independent for-public-good Community Benefit Society, which advances sustainable forestry, timber, and regenerative construction practices. They developed an advanced framework for forward-looking life cycle assessment to assess the long-term climate impact of different forestry strategies, and are calling for a new approach to sustainable domestic wood production.

Their analysis shows that significantly increasing domestic wood production—through expanded forestry and improved management—could meet rising wood demand while still supporting climate goals. However, major changes in land use policy and forestry practices will be needed.

To meet even a modest annual increase in wood demand (1.1% per year[), productive forest area would need to be expanded by 50% over 50 years.

A more ambitious approach—doubling productive forest area and management changes to boost tree growth rates by 33%—would deliver 175% greater climate benefits.

However, if increase in wood demand is greater (2.3% per year), only a combination of doubling forest area and boosting tree growth rates by 33% would ensure long-term climate benefits.

Bangor University Professor John Healey, the senior author of the study said,

“Our study highlights three major challenges for UK forestry. The first is expanding productive forests. Conifer forest expansion has stalled for 30 years, and harvestable wood supply is set to decline after 2039. Reversing this will require rethinking land use priorities.

“The second is improving forest management: Higher productivity must be sustained despite rising threats from pests, disease, and drought. The third is maximizing wood use efficiency: Processing wood with minimal waste, reusing it, and adopting circular economy principles will be critical.”

He added, “Major policy reform is needed to meet these challenges. To ensure use of wood in place of other materials remains a sustainable net zero solution, the UK must limit the increase in its dependence on wood imports to avoid shifting carbon emissions and biodiversity loss overseas. To enable this, land use strategy must be reformed to enable the required forestry expansion and productivity increase.

“Growing more of its own wood is essential—not just for UK net zero targets, but for the global fight against climate change.”

Gary Newman Chief Executive of Woodknowledge Wales said, “Woodknowledge Wales is delighted to be associated with this important paper. It makes a strong call to action for a long-term planting strategy, enhanced forest productivity and efficient wood use.”