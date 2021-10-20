Bagillt: Teenager who received knife injuries on Tuesday “expected to make a full recovery” say police

A 16-year-old male who received knife wounds in an incident in Bagillt on Tuesday evening is “expected to make a full recovery” police have said.

Emergency services were called to Bagillt High Street just after 8.15pm on Tuesday ( October 19) after a 16-year male was reported to have been attacked near McColl’s convenience store.

Police arrested two males following the incident, they remain in custody.

Officers said it was an “isolated incident and there is no cause for further concern.”

In an update today (Wednesday, October 20) a police spokesperson said:

“We can confirm a 16-year-old male involved in an incident on Bagillt High Street yesterday (19/10) is currently receiving treatment for a knife injury but is expected to make a full recovery.”

“Two males were arrested and remain in custody whilst an investigation into the incident is ongoing. ”

“This was an isolated incident and there is no cause for further concern.’

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, is urged to contact police.

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101, quoting reference 21000727654.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.