Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 7th Oct 2022

“Bad year for the rule of law in the UK” says Welsh Government’s Counsel General

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

The Welsh Government’s Counsel General is calling on the new UK Government to reset its relationship with the legal sector.

Speaking in Llandudno at today’s Legal Wales Conference ahead of the start of the new Welsh legal year, Mick Antoniw will warn the last 12 months has been a bad year for the rule of law in the United Kingdom.

He will outline four specific things the new UK Government should do to change course.

Calling for a change in tone in the UK Government’s relationship with the legal sector, he will condemn language such as ‘activist lawyers’ and ‘lefty human rights lawyers’ that came from Ministers in the previous administration.

He will call for the ditching of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, the Bill of Rights, and the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill – three bills that he warns threaten the rule of law.

He will also call for greater investment in the justice system, saying underfunding risks denying people access to justice and is a particular risk for smaller law firms, a key feature of the Welsh legal system.

Finally, the Counsel General will call for the UK Government to fully engage with developing the Welsh justice system based on recommendations from the Thomas Commission – the largest ever examination of justice in Wales.

Mick Antoniw, the Welsh Government’s Counsel General and Minister for the Constitution, said:

“As we enter a new legal year, it is impossible not to reflect on the damage done by the UK Government in the last 12 months. We have seen attacks on lawyers, anti-democratic Bills and a failure to address the key issues that are preventing people getting access to justice.

“In a new legal year, with a new Government at Westminster, the need to change course is crystal clear.

“Our ask of the UK Government is to change its tone, withdraw its most heinous legislation, fund the justice system including an increase in legal aid, and take forward at least some of the independent Commission on Justice in Wales’ recommendations to develop justice in Wales.

“We are fully committed to ensuring people in Wales can get the effective access to justice they need. We need the new UK Government to reset its relationship with the sector and make the same commitment.”

The Counsel General will also use the speech to outline the Welsh Government’s work in promoting justice in Wales. This includes consolidating Welsh law through legislation in the Senedd, supporting the establishment of the Law Council for Wales, and outlining principles for a Welsh justice system in its ‘Delivering Justice for Wales’ consultation.

Read Next

  • “Off Flint” – Celebrating the town, castle and coast in an “exciting” new project
  • Jess Fishlock’s extra-time goal fires Wales through in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-Off
  • From the Senedd to the classroom: First Minister takes questions from school pupils
  • Menai bridge weight restriction could strand HGVs on Anglesey during severe weather

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    “Off Flint” – Celebrating the town, castle and coast in an “exciting” new project

    News

    Jess Fishlock’s extra-time goal fires Wales through in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-Off

    News

    From the Senedd to the classroom: First Minister takes questions from school pupils

    News

    Menai bridge weight restriction could strand HGVs on Anglesey during severe weather

    News

    First pictures from inside Deeside Ice Rink as work to re-open gathers pace

    News

    Family of man who died following an attack in Buckley on Tuesday pay tribute to him

    News

    Police appeal after sheep theft from Deeside, one has since been found slaughtered

    News

    Van driver fails to stop after seriously injuring cyclist in Flintshire

    News

    Flintshire college unveils raft of mental health courses to support employers in ‘uncharted territory’

    News




    Read 407,680 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn