Award-winning outdoor theatre returns to Greenfield Valley with Robin Hood
Mark your calendars for an evening of adventure and good-hearted fun this summer.
On August 5th at 5 pm, the award-winning Illyria Outdoor Theatre is bringing the legend of Robin Hood to life at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park, Holywell.
This marks the third visit from Illyria to Greenfield Valley, a testament to their ongoing popularity with local audiences.
Their distinctive, action-packed renditions of classic tales have been delighting audiences for more than thirty years.
Artistic Director Oliver Gray expressed his excitement for their return, saying, “We’re delighted to visit Greenfield Valley again this year.”
“Greenfield Valley Trust is equally thrilled to welcome Illyria back for another outdoor production.”
Brenda Harvey, Chair of the Trust, Greenfield Valley are pleased to welcome Illyria back for another outdoor production, “Robin Hood is a swashbuckling adventure for the whole family. It promises laughter, mischief, and mayhem.”
Tickets are available for purchase online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/illyria. So rally your merry men and women, and don’t miss the chance to be part of this enchanting outdoor theatre experience. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News