Posted: Wed 26th Jul 2023

Award-winning outdoor theatre returns to Greenfield Valley with Robin Hood

Mark your calendars for an evening of adventure and good-hearted fun this summer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On August 5th at 5 pm, the award-winning Illyria Outdoor Theatre is bringing the legend of Robin Hood to life at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park, Holywell. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This marks the third visit from Illyria to Greenfield Valley, a testament to their ongoing popularity with local audiences. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Their distinctive, action-packed renditions of classic tales have been delighting audiences for more than thirty years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Artistic Director Oliver Gray expressed his excitement for their return, saying, “We’re delighted to visit Greenfield Valley again this year.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Greenfield Valley Trust is equally thrilled to welcome Illyria back for another outdoor production.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Brenda Harvey, Chair of the Trust, Greenfield Valley are pleased to welcome Illyria back for another outdoor production, “Robin Hood is a swashbuckling adventure for the whole family. It promises laughter, mischief, and mayhem.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/illyria. So rally your merry men and women, and don’t miss the chance to be part of this enchanting outdoor theatre experience. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

