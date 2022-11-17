Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Nov 2022

Autumn Statement: “Invest in people and public services” plea from Welsh Government

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

The Welsh Government have urged the UK Government to “invest in people and public services”.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will today announce the details of his much-anticipated Autumn Statement, which is expected to spending cuts made to several departments.

Speaking ahead of today’s statement, Wales’ Finance Minister has said the Chancellor must turn away from another round of damaging austerity.

Rebecca Evans said that instead of delivering deep spending cuts, the Chancellor must invest in growth, and must support people through the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “The Autumn Statement is being delivered amid huge financial challenges for people, businesses, public services, and our economy.

“People are struggling to pay their bills as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

“41-year high inflation and record energy prices are shrinking public sector budgets, just as demand for services is soaring. The economy is faltering and we are facing the longest recession since the Great Depression.

“The UK Government has the financial fire power to meet these challenges – and it must do so tomorrow. This is the time to invest in people and public services.

“The Chancellor must use his tax levers more fairly. By increasing the windfall tax and removing exemptions from capital gains tax, he can ensure that the burden falls on those with the broadest shoulders.

“By turning away from austerity, the UK Government could protect public services, honour its commitment to increase benefits in line with inflation, and boost infrastructure investment to stimulate and grow our economy.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Council Cabinet to back plans for new £16m care home on Flint Community Hospital site
  • RAC urges Chancellor not to tamper with fuel duty as October’s pump price rises could further stoke inflation
  • Caffi Isa set to welcome Space frontman, Tommy Scott and Comedian Phil Chapman


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Council Cabinet to back plans for new £16m care home on Flint Community Hospital site

    News

    RAC urges Chancellor not to tamper with fuel duty as October’s pump price rises could further stoke inflation

    News

    Caffi Isa set to welcome Space frontman, Tommy Scott and Comedian Phil Chapman

    News

    Leading Psychiatrist invites North Wales employers to join open conversation about men’s mental health

    News

    Best mince pies for Christmas 2022 according to Which? – and one will cost you just 29p

    News

    North Wales MS storms out of Senedd following angry outburst leaving other members “afraid”

    Denbighshire

    Almost half of primary school children in Wales worry about having enough to eat

    News

    Merger of Defence Electronics and Components Agency will secure long-term future of Deeside site

    News

    Welsh Government provides update on options to reduce traffic delays following Menai Bridge closure

    Anglesey




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn