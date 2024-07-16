Aura and Flintshire Council reach agreement “in principle” to extend leisure services partnership

Flintshire Council and Aura Leisure have reached an agreement “in principle” to extend their partnership, ensuring the continuation of vital local services in the county.

Earlier this year, concerns arose when it was revealed that Flintshire Council officials were considering withdrawing financial support at the end of the current agreement in March.

The Council was reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing the management of libraries, museums, and play areas back in-house, while seeking an alternative delivery model for leisure services.

This uncertainty cast doubt over the future of Aura’s services and the jobs of over 250 employees.

However, the new agreements aim to secure these services and jobs, providing much-needed reassurance to the community and Aura staff.

The agreement, which follows extensive discussions, will see further detailed work over the coming months to finalise long-term arrangements.

Councillor Ian Roberts, Leader of Flintshire County Council, expressed his satisfaction with the progress made.

“We recognise and appreciate the local services that Aura has provided since 2017, and I am pleased to note that following further discussions, we have reached this position. I hope we can provide confidence to residents and Aura employees on the future of these services in the coming months,” said Cllr Roberts.

Flintshire Council stated, “To allow time to develop the longer-term arrangements and carry out associated work, two further new short-term agreements have been signed by the Council and Aura.”