Posted: Tue 3rd Sep 2024

Auction opens for contents of Chester’s iconic Debenhams store

The contents from Chester’s historic Debenhams store, once known as ‘the Harrods of the North,’ have gone up for auction.

South Yorkshire-based NCM Auctions, a specialist in auction and asset management, is overseeing the clearance of the store’s interior, which includes a variety of retail fixtures, furniture, and branded merchandising units.

Founded in 1780 by Susannah Brown, the Chester department store became a key cultural landmark. The striking combination of Georgian, Tudor, and Gothic architecture made the building a standout in the city’s landscape and a cherished retail destination for generations.

When Debenhams took over the Grade I listed building in 1976, it was the only location to retain its original name—a testament to its enduring legacy.

However, the store closed its doors to shoppers in early 2021 following Debenhams’ entry into liquidation.

Now, NCM Auctions is set to clear the store, but with a sustainable approach.

All items from the store are being sold through an exclusive, no-reserve online auction, which is currently live.

The auction features a wide range of items, such as retail fixtures, furniture, racking, concession stands, and more.

NCM Auctions is promoting a sustainable approach to asset management, ensuring that these items are reused rather than sent to landfill.

This strategy not only reduces waste but also supports social and economic benefits for local communities.

Alex McCormick of NCM Auctions emphasised the significance of this method, stating, “Our auctions help businesses, independent retailers, groups, and charities access high-quality retail fixtures and fittings at a fraction of the cost of acquiring these items new.”

“We also recognise the important role this iconic building plays in Chester’s heritage, and this gives local people and past employees the chance to own a piece of history.”

For those interested in viewing the items before the auction ends, NCM is offering viewings by appointment on 4 September.

The auction itself concludes on 5 September, starting at 11 am.

Those interested can browse the catalogue and register to bid online.

