Posted: Wed 7th Dec 2022

Updated: Wed 7th Dec

Aspiring Flintshire medics attend hospital training centre for career insight

A group of aspiring doctors and healthcare professionals attended an event designed to give them an insight into the world of medicine.

Ten year 10 students from Flint High School, along with students from two other Flintshire schools, spent a morning at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital’s training facility for the Future Doctor’s Event which was organised in conjunction with Cardiff University.

The schedule began with two doctors talking about their life working as a doctor and the reason they choose to become a doctor, followed by a medical student who spoke about their experience as a medical student and what led them to choose to study medicine.   

Representatives from Cardiff University talked about the process of getting into medical school and the necessary requirements, and clinical skills workshops gave students the chance to practice their clinical skills on lifelike manikins.

At the end of a packed schedule, everyone involved in the event held a question and answer session for students to learn more about different careers within the field of medicine.

Liam Bradley found the event to be’ inspirational’ and ‘eye-opening’. 0

He said: “It gave me a real-life insight into life as a doctor. The event has inspired me to study medicine in the future. Learning how to properly unblock airways using correct instruments was a really fun and interesting activity.” 

Evie Nicholson added: “’Hearing from the health care professionals has helped me to understand and appreciate the time and hard work doctors have dedicated to helping others. I now have more of an interest in the study of medicine.”

Natelle Kearns, science curriculum leader, accompanied the students to the event. 

She said: ”One of our current priorities in science is to raise aspirations and engage students in considering further education and future careers in science. ”

“So, when I received an email from Careers Wales regarding this event, I immediately booked as it was such an invaluable, hands on opportunity for students, bringing science to life through real life learning experiences while promoting science based careers.”

“Having students speak to and work with current health professionals was an experience we cannot provide in the classroom; it really was valuable time spent for our students.”

“Our students have gained a good sense of what a career in medicine entails, and how worthwhile it can be.  They were fully engaged and thoroughly enjoyed the day. I have received so much positive feedback from them, it was brilliant.”   

