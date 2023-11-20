Ashberry Homes acquires 13.9 Hectares of land for 400-home deeside development

Housebuilder Ashberry Homes has announced the purchase of 13.9 hectares of land for a new 400 home residential project in Deeside

The site, located off Welsh Road, has a rich history, transitioning from its origins as part of the Corus Steelworks to agricultural use, and now set for residential development.

The new development, known as Jubilee Place, is part of the Northern Gateway; a long standing aspiration of Flintshire County Council and the Welsh Government to bring forward a comprehensive mixed-use redevelopment project in the area.

Planning consent has been granted for 400 new build homes, incorporating a collection of two, three, four and five bedroom properties, with work scheduled to start on site early 2024.

Jenny Bell, sales director at Ashberry Homes, comments: "We are delighted to be part of the Northern Gateway, bringing 400 high quality new build homes to Deeside. We wanted to retain some local heritage and chose to call the new development Jubilee Place, after the nearby Jubilee Bridge.

"With it being Ashberry Homes' first development in Deeside, we are very much looking forward to getting started next year, introducing our beautifully designed homes to local buyers and welcoming our first residents."

Ashberry Homes worked with Manchester's Lichfields Planning Consultancy on the planning and Chester's APD (Astle Planning & Design Ltd) on the design of the development.

In addition to the new development, Ashberry Homes has made a significant Section 106 contribution towards education in the locality, providing £970,600 for improvements and/or the extension of Hawarden High School and Sealand Primary School.

