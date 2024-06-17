Asda’s busy Queensferry fuel station closed for nearly two weeks as manned checkouts are removed

One of Deeside’s busiest fuel stations will be closed for the next 11 days as it transitions to a fully cashless, pay-at-the-pump system.

The Asda fuel station adjacent to the Queensferry superstore closed on Sunday night and is set to reopen on June 28th.

The closure is part of a larger initiative by Asda, which involves converting 82 fuel stations to operate without staff.

This shift means that the supermarket’s petrol forecourts will no longer have kiosks, and motorists will be required to pay exclusively at the pump using cards or contactless devices.

An Asda spokesperson explained the rationale behind the move: “We can reassure customers that all Asda stores will continue to accept both cash and card payments as normal.”

“The majority of customers who use our drive-thru superstore fuel stations use pay at the pump, and over 90% of all payments are made on a card or contactless device.”

The spokesperson also noted that this change is not entirely new for Asda: “More than half of our drive-thru sites are already unmanned, and we are moving the remaining colleagues who work in the kiosk into the adjacent store so they can better serve customers.”

This transition to a cashless system reflects broader trends in the retail industry, where digital and contactless payments are increasingly becoming the norm.

Asda’s decision is aimed at improving efficiency and convenience for its customers, while also redeploying staff to areas where they can provide more value.

The closure of the Queensferry fuel station is temporary, and once it reopens, it will operate under the new system, which Asda believes will better meet the needs of its customers.