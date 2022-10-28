Asda submits plans for drive thru Starbucks on Queensferry store carpark

The owner of Queensferry Asda has submitted a planning application to build a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop in the car park.

An application has been submitted on behalf of EG Group Limited, owned by the Billionaire Issa brothers who bought the supermarket chain from its US owner Walmart in 2020.

As well as owning Asda, EG Group also operates a number of service stations in the area including the newly rebuilt Esso Garage in Connah’s Quay.

The company also opened a brand new Cinnabon store in Chester earlier this week.

According to the plans, the new Starbucks, which will include an inside seating area, will occupy a section of the car park which is currently used for Asda’s click and collect service, opposite the petrol station.

A number of full and part-time jobs will be created if the plans are given the green light.

The planning document states: “The site of the proposed drive-thru development forms part of the Asda store is situated in the eastern end of the store car park and is currently laid down as car parking and circulation and includes the customer click and collect kiosk.”

“The proposed development comprises the redevelopment of part of the Asda car park to provide one single storey building for the sale of hot drinks, with a ‘drive-thru’ lane, together with associated car and cycle parking, and refuse storage.”

“The unit will be used primarily for the sale of hot drinks.”

“The proposed unit extends to 170 sqm and comprises a drive-thru coffee shop to be occupied by Starbucks. The proposed single storey building will include a kitchen, takeaway window and an area of seating. There is also an external yard.”

The planning application states: “The proposed development area presently includes the customer Click and Collect facility which will need to be relocated. This will be the subject of a separate application.”

“The application site forms part of an existing town centre retail development which already trades during evening hours. It is situated on ‘brownfield’ land and will make use of surplus car park capacity to optimise the use of this urban site.”

The application states: “The facility will expand the range of services available in the town centre, providing new employment opportunities on both a full and part-time basis suitable to meet a range of employment needs which is a significant benefit associated with the development.”

“The application site is well situated to serve visitors to the Asda store, other premises in the vicinity or passing by on the road network.”

