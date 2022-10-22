Asda 10% ‘Blue Light’ discount for NHS and emergency services in place until December 31

A discount scheme which gives emergency workers money off their purchases at Asda will remain in place for the next two months.

It’s understood the discount for Blue Light Card holders – which was initially extended in May – was due to come to an end on October 31.

Workers in the NHS, Emergency Services, Social Services, Social care sector and armed forces, will now be able to access the 10% discount at Asda until December 31, when they present their Blue Light Card.

The discount is available in all Asda’s 633 stores across the UK and includes food and soft drink, George at Asda clothing and homeware, toys, gifts and optical.

Blue Light Card holders can receive the discount by presenting their physical card to a member of staff at the checkout or self-service area.

Card holders may be asked to provide additional ID when redeeming the Asda offer in-store.

“This is to ensure that only eligible members receive the discount. Accepted forms for secondary ID include anything with your name on including a bank card, driving licence or passport.” Blue Light terms and conditions state.

Full Blue Light Card Terms and Conditions

This offer may be withdrawn at any time.

10% discount across Asda stores including George and Optical.

Open to UK residents aged 16 or over.

Discount is valid in-store only.

Discount is not valid on George.com, Asda Online Groceries, Asda Tyres, Fuel, all alcohol, Tobacco, Lottery products, Gift Vouchers & Cards, Infant/Formula Milk, Cash-back, Fireworks, Online Games & Instant Tickets, Photo Printing, Saver Stamps, Postage Stamps, ‘Top-Up’ Mobile Phone Cards, any other online Financial Services and Insurances, Pharmacy & separate concessions and all items within the Just Essentials by Asda and Smart Price ranges.

It is not valid in an Asda Petrol Filling Station, Asda On The Move & Asda Cafes.

A valid Blue Light Card ID must be presented to claim the discount.

The Blue Light Card member must be present in person for the transaction to claim the discount. It cannot be passed to a friend or family member or any other person.

Blue Light card holders need to provide Proof of ID which will be verified at checkout (example; bank card, driving licence, passport etc) to validate they are the Blue Light card holder

Cannot be claimed retrospectively.

The Blue Light Card discount cannot be used in conjunction with an Asda Colleague Discount Card, or Asda Friends & Family Discount.

The Promoter reserves the right to modify or terminate this promotion at any time if circumstances beyond its control make this necessary.

Promoter Asda Stores Ltd, Great Wilson Street, Leeds, LS11 5AD.

