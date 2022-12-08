Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 8th Dec 2022

Updated: Thu 8th Dec

Asda recalls some ‘Extra Special Mince Pies’ because they may contain pieces of plastic

Asda is recalling three its Extra Special Mince Pie products because they may contain pieces of plastic.

The supermarket has said it is “conducting a precautionary recall on the above lines as some of the products may contain small pieces of plastic.”

“The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.”

The affected products are:

  • Extra Special 4 Apple & Pecan Crumble Mince Pies, Best Before dates up to and including 13th Dec 2022
  • Extra Special 4 Extra Indulgent Mince Pies, Best Before dates from up to and including 28th Dec 2022
  • Extra Special 4 Crumble Top Mince Pies, Best Before dates up to and including 13th Dec 2022
The Asda recall states: “If you have purchased any of the above products do not eat them, please return it to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund.”
“You do not need your receipt. If you would like any further information, please contact Asda Customer Relations by telephone on 0800 952 0101.”

