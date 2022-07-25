Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 25th Jul 2022

Asda Queensferry back open following power cut

Queensferry Asda was forced to close this afternoon following a power cut.

The power outage happened at the supermarket at around midday today (Monday, July 25).

The loss of power has also impacted the Asda petrol station.

Customers were turned away from the store and staff were attempting to stop more cars from coming onto the car park.

There are no reports of any homes nearby being affected by the power cut.

The store is understood to be back open.

 

