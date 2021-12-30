Asda has extended its 10% discount in stores for Emergency Workers

Asda has announced it will extend its 10% off offer for emergency workers with a Blue Light Card until 31st January 2022.

The discount is available in all Asda’s 633 stores across the UK and includes food and drink, George at Asda clothing and homeware, toys, gifts and optical.

Blue Light card holders will receive the discount by presenting their own, valid, Blue Light card and ID to our colleagues at checkout.

The Blue Light Card is a nationally recognised scheme which provides workers in the NHS, emergency services, social care sector and the armed forces with a range of discounts.

Asda has extended its discount for card holders to acknowledge the amazing work they do each day to keep everyone safe.

Derek Lawlor, Chief Merchandising Officer at Asda, said: “This Christmas has been particularly tough for our emergency services, so we wanted to say a heartfelt thank you for everything they continue to do by extending our discount in stores until the end of January.”

Tom Dalby, CEO at Blue Light Card, said: “It has been incredible that Asda has supported our members with a great in-store offer in the run up to Christmas, helping them save at one of the most expensive times of the year.

“We are delighted that Asda have now extended their offer, recognising the work that our members do day-in, day-out to support our communities.”

The Asda discount is valid in stores only and the terms and conditions are available on the following link Blue Light Discount Terms & Conditions (asda.com)