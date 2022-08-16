Asda confirms shoppers nationwide and online can now access its loyalty programme

Asda has this week announced it is rolling out access to its loyalty programme, Asda Rewards, to all 633 stores across the UK, as well as online through asda.com for delivery and its Click and Collect service.

Asda Rewards, which has been in customer trials in different regions since October 2021, including at the Queensferry store in Deeside has already seen over 1 million customers sign up to the app-based loyalty programme.

Customers using Asda Rewards build up a Cashpot rather than points to spend in Asda store or online, by simply doing their usual grocery shop.

So far, Asda Rewards users have built up over £4m in their Cashpots.

Shoppers can earn Asda Rewards every time they shop by scanning their app when they check out.

They will be rewarded in three easy ways:

By completing in-app missions, such as:

– The ‘Back to School’ mission, where customers receive £5 into their Cashpots when they spend £25 on George school uniform.

– Fruit and Veg Bonus – Buy any 10 fruit and veg and get £1.50 into your Cashpot

By buying ‘Star Products’ which are highlighted throughout the store:

– There are over 400 ‘Star Products’ available across own brand and branded lines – where customers will receive 10% back into their Cashpot when they add any of these products to their basket.

Asda customers will see their Cashpot build up in the supermarkets Rewards app as they shop.

They can redeem their cash whenever they choose by creating a voucher in the app with the money they have saved which they can use for money off their next shop.

For those shopping online, the Asda Rewards app will link up to their asda.com account, making it even easier to be rewarded every time they shop.

Mark Baxter, Senior Director for Loyalty at Asda, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be able to give all our customers access to Asda Rewards across the UK so they can start to earn Rewards & build their Cashpot.”

“We know that times are tough for families right now, so it’s great to be able to reward them for simply shopping with us.”

