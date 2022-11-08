Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 8th Nov 2022

Arriva offering free bus travel to veterans and armed forces personnel on Remembrance Sunday

Arriva is offering free travel bus to serving Armed Forces personnel, Veterans and Cadets on Remembrance Sunday.

As a mark of respect on Remembrance Sunday, serving personnel (both regular and reservists), veterans and cadets will be allowed free travel onto Arriva services on November 13.

Richard Hoare, commercial director at Arriva North West and Wales said: “We are proud to offer the Armed Forces, Veterans and Cadets free travel on our services on Remembrance Sunday.

“As a Business, we’re proud to support The Royal British Legion, and our drivers may also pull over to partake in a two-minute silence at 11am on both Friday 11th and Sunday 13th November, providing it is safe and legal to do so.”

Terms and Conditions apply, for full details visit the Arriva website.

Travel is subject to service availability, vehicle capacity and timetable restrictions.

