Arriva Bus service resume in Flintshire today following suspension of strike action

Arriva Bus services resume in Flintshire this morning following the suspension of strike action.

The industrial action was called by the Unite union after the company refused to match its pay offer in Wales with the 39p offer it made to bus drivers in north-west England.

Unite Union said on Thursday evening the five-day old strike by bus drivers over pay had been suspended with immediate effect.

Arriva warned that early morning services on Friday may still experience some disruption.

The bus company has made an improved pay offer to its workers in North Wales on the fourth day of industrial action.

Unite the Union said the strike would be paused so members can be balloted.

Regional officer, Jo Goodchild, said: “Unite is suspending its industrial action at Arriva following an improved pay offer from the employer.

“We will now be balloting our members on the new offer.”

Nearly 400 Arriva bus drivers from six depots, including Hawarden, Wrexham and Rhyl, voted overwhelmingly for industrial action last month.

Union leaders said North Wales staff are paid £1.80 less an hour than colleagues in north-west England.

Arriva has issued a statement confirming that its bus operations will resume in North Wales and Chester from tomorrow morning, “All services are due to run from the first scheduled bus on Friday 19th November, but Arriva warns that early morning services may still experience some disruption as it mobilises its operation overnight.

A spokesperson for Arriva Buses Wales, commented “This is good news for our customers in North Wales and Chester and we are pleased that on-going discussions this week have seen both parties committed to finding a way forward so that services could resume tomorrow”.

Discussions have been on going between Unite Cymru and Arriva Buses Wales in a bid to find a resolution.

Flintshire politician Jack Sargeant blamed bus operator Arriva for the disruption to services during the week.

Approximately 400 bus drivers across the region are currently on the third day of a strike.

Pay talks resumed on Tuesday in a bid to reach a deal between the drivers and the company but no agreement has been reached as yet.

Jack said: “These drivers live in the communities they serve, and the last thing they want to do is be on strike, but they are in this position because Arriva pay different rates for the same job, exactly the same job, just across the border.”

“Frankly, I think that is ridiculous. These drivers drive past each other on the same roads.”

“The disparity with the north west has now increased from £1.81 to £2.20. ”

“I am clear that these drivers are right, and I support them in their calls for parity and fairness.”