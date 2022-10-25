Archaeologist and Great British Dig presenter leads the way in series of talks at University of Chester

A public archaeologist and presenter on TV’s The Great British Dig will get a series of fascinating free talks at the University of Chester off the ground next month.

Natasha Billson will discuss ‘From the Trenches to the Screen: Social Media, The Great British Dig and Public Archaeology’ on Tuesday November 8, 2022, at the University’s Wheeler building in the city centre.

Natasha will speak about her work as a television presenter on the Channel 4 and More4 programme, and share her thoughts on how to communicate research to a broad public audience using all the tools of social media.

The event is the first in the new Culture and Society Research Knowledge Exchange Institute’s Public Lecture Series for 2022-23, featuring cutting-edge talks from researchers at the University and high-profile guests.

For further information on Natasha’s guest lecture and to register for a free place, visit: https://www1.chester.ac.uk/events/trenches-screen-social-media-great-british-dig-and-public-archaeology?list=9310.

The series will continue in 2023 with:

January 19 – Dr Lisa Oakley, Associate Professor of Applied Psychology at the University of Chester – ‘See No Evil: Abuse and Trauma in Religious Contexts’.

February 22 – Dr Ruth Dockwray, Associate Professor of Popular Music at the University of Chester – ‘Need for Speed: The Sound of Racing Games’.

March 15 – Dr Richard Millington, Programme Leader and Lecturer in German at the University of Chester – ‘Tanks on the Streets: The Uprising of 17 June 1953 in East Germany’.

These will be followed between March and December 2023, with lectures by contemporary British artists and University alumni, The Singh Twins; University of Chester PhD student researching gambling harm, Jenn Robinson, and poet, short story writer and novelist, Jackie Kay.

All the talks are free and take place from 6pm, in the Wheeler building, Castle Drive, Chester, in Room CRV139. People are just asked to register online in advance.

Professor Paul Bissell, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at the University said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Natasha to start the series of talks co-ordinated by our new Culture and Society Research Knowledge Exchange Institute. We can’t wait to hear her insights on archaeology, The Great British Dig, social media and communicating research.

“All are welcome to join us on the 8th – and at all the events. We have an exciting range of talks to choose from, from history to psychology, sharing our research, hearing from guests, highlighting new ideas, how new findings can benefit society, and providing more opportunities to get involved in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.”

He added: “With almost 200 members across these areas, the new Institute strengthens collaborations, boosts academic research and increases engagement. Alongside teaching and learning, one of the core functions of the University is research and knowledge exchange, and it’s important that students and staff from different disciplines, the community and wider public can join together to make and share discoveries.”

For more information on the future talks in the series please email culturesociety@chester.ac.uk and keep an eye on https://www1.chester.ac.uk/events where further details will be added.

