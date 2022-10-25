Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 25th Oct 2022

Archaeologist and Great British Dig presenter leads the way in series of talks at University of Chester

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A public archaeologist and presenter on TV’s The Great British Dig will get a series of fascinating free talks at the University of Chester off the ground next month.

Natasha Billson will discuss ‘From the Trenches to the Screen: Social Media, The Great British Dig and Public Archaeology’ on Tuesday November 8, 2022, at the University’s Wheeler building in the city centre.

Natasha will speak about her work as a television presenter on the Channel 4 and More4 programme, and share her thoughts on how to communicate research to a broad public audience using all the tools of social media.

The event is the first in the new Culture and Society Research Knowledge Exchange Institute’s Public Lecture Series for 2022-23, featuring cutting-edge talks from researchers at the University and high-profile guests.

For further information on Natasha’s guest lecture and to register for a free place, visit: https://www1.chester.ac.uk/events/trenches-screen-social-media-great-british-dig-and-public-archaeology?list=9310.

The series will continue in 2023 with:

These will be followed between March and December 2023, with lectures by contemporary British artists and University alumni, The Singh Twins; University of Chester PhD student researching gambling harm, Jenn Robinson, and poet, short story writer and novelist, Jackie Kay.

All the talks are free and take place from 6pm, in the Wheeler building, Castle Drive, Chester, in Room CRV139. People are just asked to register online in advance.

Professor Paul Bissell, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at the University said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Natasha to start the series of talks co-ordinated by our new Culture and Society Research Knowledge Exchange Institute. We can’t wait to hear her insights on archaeology, The Great British Dig, social media and communicating research.

“All are welcome to join us on the 8th – and at all the events. We have an exciting range of talks to choose from, from history to psychology, sharing our research, hearing from guests, highlighting new ideas, how new findings can benefit society, and providing more opportunities to get involved in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.”

He added: “With almost 200 members across these areas, the new Institute strengthens collaborations, boosts academic research and increases engagement. Alongside teaching and learning, one of the core functions of the University is research and knowledge exchange, and it’s important that students and staff from different disciplines, the community and wider public can join together to make and share discoveries.”

For more information on the future talks in the series please email culturesociety@chester.ac.uk and keep an eye on https://www1.chester.ac.uk/events where further details will be added.

Read Next

  • Huge plume of black smoke over Flintshire as firefighters battle blaze near Mold
  • Reports of a large police presence in Buckley as drivers asked to avoid Brunswick Road
  • Almost half of adults finding it difficult to afford their bills according to new ONS data
  • Energy crisis: prepayment meter numbers rise for the first time since 2019 — with thousands more facing risk of self-disconnection

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Huge plume of black smoke over Flintshire as firefighters battle blaze near Mold

    News

    Reports of a large police presence in Buckley as drivers asked to avoid Brunswick Road

    News

    Almost half of adults finding it difficult to afford their bills according to new ONS data

    News

    Energy crisis: prepayment meter numbers rise for the first time since 2019 — with thousands more facing risk of self-disconnection

    News

    Wales facing new era of ‘damaging austerity cuts’ due to UK Government’s mismanagement of economy – Finance Minister

    News

    Digital vaccination records and simplified booking systems among changes to help increase vaccine uptake

    News

    Glyndwr University showcased their work at a major video games industry event

    News

    How to start a career in IT without a degree..

    News

    Biggest hospitality recruitment initiative launches across the UK

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn