Apprenticeships key to growth of award-winning Flintshire technology business

Apprenticeships are central to the growth of a North Wales-based technology business that has won an award for its commitment to staff training and development.

NorthWales Media Limited, based in Flint, has been named Small Employer of the Year at the annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards organised by Cambrian Training Company, one of Wales’ leading apprenticeship providers.

The company, which has two apprentices in its workforce of 11, is striving to become a centre of excellence for marketing and IT services in North Wales.

Cambrian Training Company delivers Apprenticeships in Management at Levels 3 and 4 for the company, which has recently invested in a state-of-the-art business centre that has been designed around its staff.

“The Apprenticeship Programme, in our case, has developed personnel who are a major asset in the growth of the company,” said NorthWales Media’s managing director Phill John.

“Each member of staff is encouraged to develop their own learning style and given the time and resources to do so. We estimate that around 30% of staff time is dedicated to learning new skills and innovation.

“NWM will only be successful in our industry with continued staff training and we expect to take on more apprentices in the near future due to the success of our partnership with Cambrian Training. We acknowledge that they have been an asset to the development of both staff training and support.”

During the pandemic, apprentices have been supported remotely by Cambrian Training Company and Mr John said their communication skills had improved greatly, attracting compliments from customers.

Fifteen employers and learners. who have excelled in apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes delivered by Cambrian Training. were shortlisted for the awards.

Winners of each category will have the chance to be put forward for the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru, which are jointly organised by the National Training Federation for Wales and the Welsh Government.

Katy Godsell, Cambrian Training Company’s marketing manager, congratulated Kepak and all the award winners, emphasising the high calibre of finalists.

“These awards celebrate the achievements of those who have exceeded expectations during their engagement and commitment to their apprenticeship training and skills programmes,” she said.

“They have shown a unique approach to apprenticeship training and development and demonstrated initiative and enterprise, innovation and creativity during a challenging past 18 months.”

With offices in Welshpool, Holyhead, Colwyn Bay, Llanelli and Llanelwedd, Cambrian Training Company delivers work-based apprenticeships across Wales.

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.