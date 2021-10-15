Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 15th Oct 2021

Apprenticeships key to growth of award-winning Flintshire technology business

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Apprenticeships are central to the growth of a North Wales-based technology business that has won an award for its commitment to staff training and development.

NorthWales Media Limited, based in Flint, has been named Small Employer of the Year at the annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards organised by Cambrian Training Company, one of Wales’ leading apprenticeship providers.

The company, which has two apprentices in its workforce of 11, is striving to become a centre of excellence for marketing and IT services in North Wales.

Cambrian Training Company delivers Apprenticeships in Management at Levels 3 and 4 for the company, which has recently invested in a state-of-the-art business centre that has been designed around its staff.

“The Apprenticeship Programme, in our case, has developed personnel who are a major asset in the growth of the company,” said NorthWales Media’s managing director Phill John.

“Each member of staff is encouraged to develop their own learning style and given the time and resources to do so. We estimate that around 30% of staff time is dedicated to learning new skills and innovation.

“NWM will only be successful in our industry with continued staff training and we expect to take on more apprentices in the near future due to the success of our partnership with Cambrian Training. We acknowledge that they have been an asset to the development of both staff training and support.”

During the pandemic, apprentices have been supported remotely by Cambrian Training Company and Mr John said their communication skills had improved greatly, attracting compliments from customers.

Fifteen employers and learners. who have excelled in apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes delivered by Cambrian Training. were shortlisted for the awards.

Winners of each category will have the chance to be put forward for the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru, which are jointly organised by the National Training Federation for Wales and the Welsh Government.

 Katy Godsell, Cambrian Training Company’s marketing manager, congratulated Kepak and all the award winners, emphasising the high calibre of finalists.

“These awards celebrate the achievements of those who have exceeded expectations during their engagement and commitment to their apprenticeship training and skills programmes,” she said.

“They have shown a unique approach to apprenticeship training and development and demonstrated initiative and enterprise, innovation and creativity during a challenging past 18 months.”

With offices in Welshpool, Holyhead, Colwyn Bay, Llanelli and Llanelwedd, Cambrian Training Company delivers work-based apprenticeships across Wales.

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Wales & West Utilities throws weight behind regions ambitious HyNet low carbon cluster project

News

Direct rail services between North Wales and Manchester Airport to be retained

News

Queen “We all owe a debt of gratitude” to those who have risen to challenges of last 18 months”

News

Delight as controversial boundary changes to neighbouring Flintshire villages are rejected

News

Flintshire patient thanks new Syncope Clinic at Wrexham Maelor Hospital for ‘amazing care’

News

Claims North Wales road projects are in ‘deep freeze’ denied by government minister

News

Over £3.3 million of funding being made available to improve ventilation in schools across Wales

News

National Lottery funding boost for major cross-border conservation project focusing on the Dee Estuary

News

RCN Wales launches ‘trade dispute’ with Welsh government over 3% pay deal for nurses

News





Read 366,480 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn