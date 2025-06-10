Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 10th Jun 2025

Appeal shared as police make ‘extensive enquiries’ to locate missing man

Police in Liverpool are searching for a man missing since Friday.

The appeal has come via Merseyside Police, however Greg has connections to the Wrexham area.

Police said, “Please share and help us find missing 34-year-old Greg Nicholas.

“Greg was reported missing on Friday 6 June and was last seen in the Dale Street area on Monday 2 June.

“Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to find him.

“Greg is 5ft 8in tall, shoulder-length grey hair and a grey beard.

“He was last seen wearing a few layers of t-shirts, a blue coat, tracksuit bottoms and a white bicycle helmet. He was also carrying grey duffel bag with pink stripes.

“Greg is known to frequent Liverpool city centre including Trueman Street, Lime Street, Duke Street, Commutation Row, St George’s Hall, and the area of Royal Hospital.”

Anyone with any information is asked to ring 101, or use the Merseyside Police form here.

