Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 12th Dec 2021

Updated: Mon 13th Dec

Appeal launched after teenage cyclist dies ‘collision’ on B5441 Welsh Road

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are appealing for witnesses following a bicycle collision on the B5441 Welsh Road (police appeal notes Sealand Road) at around 4.55pm this afternoon (Sunday 12th December).

Sadly a 17 year old male was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances which led to this tragic incident and are appealing for witnesses to the incident to make contact with them.

Anyone with a dash cam fitted to their vehicle and was in the vicinity between 4pm and 5pm are asked to check for any footage that could assist the police.

Witnesses or anybody with information or dash cam footage that could assist the investigation are asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting incident Z180350.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

£1m fund to support 500 unemployed people across Wales to start a business

News

“Please make having your booster a priority” – First Minister issues update on Omicron variant

News

Flintshire Police urge vigilance following rise in reports of doorstep pedlars claiming to be ex-offenders

News

Police ‘Dispersal Order’ introduced in Mold this weekend to combat anti social behaviour

News

Public Health Wales confirms first Omicron case identified in North Wales

News

Sponsor a Shelf campaign raises £100,000 helping secure Gladstone library’s future

News

Deeside’s Christmas card winner announced

News

Winter Fuel Support Scheme opens in Wales on Monday

News

Flintshire school’s global worldview shapes climate change questions for Senedd Member

News





Read 486,264 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn