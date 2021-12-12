Appeal launched after teenage cyclist dies ‘collision’ on B5441 Welsh Road

Police are appealing for witnesses following a bicycle collision on the B5441 Welsh Road (police appeal notes Sealand Road) at around 4.55pm this afternoon (Sunday 12th December).

Sadly a 17 year old male was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances which led to this tragic incident and are appealing for witnesses to the incident to make contact with them.

Anyone with a dash cam fitted to their vehicle and was in the vicinity between 4pm and 5pm are asked to check for any footage that could assist the police.

Witnesses or anybody with information or dash cam footage that could assist the investigation are asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting incident Z180350.