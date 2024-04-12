Appeal launched after man ‘sustains life-changing injuries’ following electric bike collision

Police say a 23-year-old man has sustained life-changing injuries following a road traffic collision in Flintshire yesterday afternoon

Shortly before 4pm officers were called by the Welsh Ambulance Service who reported that a two-vehicle collision, involving an electric bike and a Fiat 500, had occurred on The Highway in Hawarden.

The emergency services attended the scene and the cyclist was airlifted to hospital in Aintree with significant injuries.

Detective Sergeant Katie Davies of the Serious Collision Investigation Team is appealing for any witnesses.

She said: “I’d like to thank all those who have already made contact with us, however we continue to appeal to anybody who may have been in the vicinity of The Highway and who may have dash cam or CCTV footage to get in touch us as soon as possible.”

The road was re-opened shortly before 6pm.

Anybody with information is urged to contact officers at the Serious Collision Investigation Team via the North Wales Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 24000332498.