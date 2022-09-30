Appeal for witnesses following an incident of public disorder in Buckley

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following an ‘incident of public disorder’ in Buckley on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place at around 8.30pm on Brunswick Road and involved around seven youths aged between 10 and 17.

South Flintshire Police have said in a statement:

“We are appealing for witnesses following an incident of public disorder on Brunswick Road, Buckley at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, September 28th.”

“The incident involved a group of around seven youths, aged between 10 and 17 years old.”

“Anyone who witnessed the group in the area and has any information leading to their identity, or anyone who has information they feel we should know about is urged to contact officers on 101, or via the website, using reference 22000720632.”

“Alternatively, you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

