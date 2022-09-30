Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 30th Sep 2022

Updated: Fri 30th Sep

Appeal for witnesses following an incident of public disorder in Buckley

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following an ‘incident of public disorder’ in Buckley on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place at around 8.30pm on Brunswick Road and involved around seven youths aged between 10 and 17.

South Flintshire Police have said in a statement:

“We are appealing for witnesses following an incident of public disorder on Brunswick Road, Buckley at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, September 28th.”

“The incident involved a group of around seven youths, aged between 10 and 17 years old.”

“Anyone who witnessed the group in the area and has any information leading to their identity, or anyone who has information they feel we should know about is urged to contact officers on 101, or via the website, using reference 22000720632.”

“Alternatively, you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Read Next

  • NHS workers in Wales to be balloted on strike action, union confirms
  • Flintshire Council set to introduce byelaw to regulate skin piercing practitioners
  • Liz Truss’s ‘destructive’ plans have angered environmental groups – here’s why
  • “Increase in abuse” towards covid vaccination staff and volunteers

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    NHS workers in Wales to be balloted on strike action, union confirms

    News

    Flintshire Council set to introduce byelaw to regulate skin piercing practitioners

    News

    Liz Truss’s ‘destructive’ plans have angered environmental groups – here’s why

    News

    “Increase in abuse” towards covid vaccination staff and volunteers

    News

    Properties left without electricity in parts of Flintshire following power cut

    News

    Five tips for consumers as the Energy Price Guarantee comes into effect

    News

    Welsh Ambulance Service “doing all it can” to help reduce handover times, says Chief Executive

    News

    Seven things the Welsh Government say you may not know about Wales’ new 20mph default speed limit

    News

    New coins featuring King Charles III portrait unveiled

    News




    Read 370,285 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn