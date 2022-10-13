Antique camera launched at Loggerheads to snap climate and seasonal change through a lens.

A new retro initiative has been launched to snap climate and seasonal change through a lens.

The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB have brought the past back to the future to help log the impact of climate change across the seasons through an innovative project.

Three historic style cameras have been designed to be sited at key areas of interest both for photographers and for countryside staff tracking seasonal changes and landscape changes influenced by climate change.

The traditional cameras have been placed at the Moel Famau viewpoint in the woods at Loggerheads Country Park, the Prestatyn to Dyserth way on the old railway line in Meliden and beside the River Dee downstream of the Aqueduct at Pontcysyllte.

They are based in prime positions to either encourage people to take photos of the replica cameras and the surrounding area or use the actual camera itself by using a mobile phone to take images through the structures lens.

Once an image is taken, people are encouraged to upload to social media and hashtag images #CRDV_AONB (the acronym of the Clwyndian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) and help countryside staff keep a record of the changing landscapes at each site.

The project will build over time with support of the public to collate the images of the scenery at the three key locations as it alters through the seasons, due to climate change, planned management or other human intervention.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Denbighshire Council’s Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said: “We are really pleased to launch this initiative with a retro twist that will help us catalogue the continuing impact of climate change across our region. All three cameras are also situated in great places for photography enthusiasts and I hope they will enjoy helping us compile a really useful record for each area.”

“We hope this project will help further the narrative about the specialness of North East Wales and the realities of climate change in this landscape.”

