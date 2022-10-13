Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 13th Oct 2022

Updated: Thu 13th Oct

Antique camera launched at Loggerheads to snap climate and seasonal change through a lens.

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A new retro initiative has been launched to snap climate and seasonal change through a lens.

The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB have brought the past back to the future to help log the impact of climate change across the seasons through an innovative project.

Three historic style cameras have been designed to be sited at key areas of interest both for photographers and for countryside staff tracking seasonal changes and landscape changes influenced by climate change.

The traditional cameras have been placed at the Moel Famau viewpoint in the woods at Loggerheads Country Park, the Prestatyn to Dyserth way on the old railway line in Meliden and beside the River Dee downstream of the Aqueduct at Pontcysyllte.

They are based in prime positions to either encourage people to take photos of the replica cameras and the surrounding area or use the actual camera itself by using a mobile phone to take images through the structures lens.

Once an image is taken, people are encouraged to upload to social media and hashtag images #CRDV_AONB (the acronym of the Clwyndian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) and help countryside staff keep a record of the changing landscapes at each site.

The project will build over time with support of the public to collate the images of the scenery at the three key locations as it alters through the seasons, due to climate change, planned management or other human intervention.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Denbighshire Council’s Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said: “We are really pleased to launch this initiative with a retro twist that will help us catalogue the continuing impact of climate change across our region. All three cameras are also situated in great places for photography enthusiasts and I hope they will enjoy helping us compile a really useful record for each area.”

“We hope this project will help further the narrative about the specialness of North East Wales and the realities of climate change in this landscape.”

Read Next

  • Council committee set up to look at parking ‘chaos’ outside the Flintshire schools
  • Postal workers in Flintshire on picket lines again as long running dispute over pay continues
  • Primark to trial new Click + Collect service at Broughton Retail Park store
  • North Wales veteran who almost died after catching flu urges people to get jabbed

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Council committee set up to look at parking ‘chaos’ outside the Flintshire schools

    News

    Postal workers in Flintshire on picket lines again as long running dispute over pay continues

    News

    Primark to trial new Click + Collect service at Broughton Retail Park store

    News

    North Wales veteran who almost died after catching flu urges people to get jabbed

    News

    Golf clubs and conservation groups went fairway to becoming more sustainable at Coleg Cambria event

    News

    First Minister to discuss cost-of-living crisis and renewable energy at Wales-Ireland Forum

    News

    Households compromising on gas safety to reduce household costs, according to industry data

    News

    It needs to be easier for Welsh communities to manage their assets, according to a Senedd report

    News

    Teddies destined for hugs at local children’s hospices

    News




    Read 427,429 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn