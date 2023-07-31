Answering the call: Citizens Advice Flintshire seeks volunteers
Citizens Advice Flintshire is reaching out to the local community with a call to action.
The charity is currently recruiting Volunteer Assessors for its Holywell and Deeside offices, providing an invaluable opportunity for individuals keen to develop their skills while making a significant contribution to their local community.
Volunteer Assessors serve as a crucial point of contact for people seeking assistance.
They conduct initial assessments, thus providing the foundation for advice given by the charity.
If you’re a strong listener, confident communicator, and possess good IT skills, you could be the perfect candidate for this rewarding role.
In addition to providing an opportunity to make a substantial difference in the local community, Citizens Advice Flintshire also offers full training for Volunteer Assessors.
This begins in September and will take place on Wednesdays for a six-week period.
Trainees will also gain first-hand experience with observations of fully qualified Assessors.
Citizens Advice Flintshire is a charity that provides free, confidential, and impartial advice to anyone, regardless of who they are or what their problem might be.
In this challenging time, with record crisis support, such as food bank referrals and charitable grants, the role of Volunteer Assessors has never been more critical.
Sophie Fitzgerald, a representative for Citizens Advice Flintshire, is ready to provide more information about the role and the benefits of volunteering.
Sophie Fitzgerald, a representative for Citizens Advice Flintshire, is ready to provide more information about the role and the benefits of volunteering.

Potential applicants are encouraged to contact her directly on 01352 706841 or via email at training@flintshirecab.org.uk.
