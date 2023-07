Answering the call: Citizens Advice Flintshire seeks volunteers

Citizens Advice Flintshire is reaching out to the local community with a call to action. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The charity is currently recruiting Volunteer Assessors for its Holywell and Deeside offices, providing an invaluable opportunity for individuals keen to develop their skills while making a significant contribution to their local community. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Volunteer Assessors serve as a crucial point of contact for people seeking assistance. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

They conduct initial assessments, thus providing the foundation for advice given by the charity. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

If you’re a strong listener, confident communicator, and possess good IT skills, you could be the perfect candidate for this rewarding role. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

In addition to providing an opportunity to make a substantial difference in the local community, Citizens Advice Flintshire also offers full training for Volunteer Assessors. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

This begins in September and will take place on Wednesdays for a six-week period. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Trainees will also gain first-hand experience with observations of fully qualified Assessors. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Citizens Advice Flintshire is a charity that provides free, confidential, and impartial advice to anyone, regardless of who they are or what their problem might be. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

In this challenging time, with record crisis support, such as food bank referrals and charitable grants, ​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​the role of Volunteer Assessors has never been more critical. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Sophie Fitzgerald, a representative for Citizens Advice Flintshire, is ready to provide more information about the role and the benefits of volunteering. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Potential applicants are encouraged to contact her directly on 01352 706841 or via email at training@flintshirecab.org.uk. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Latest News