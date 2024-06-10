Another busy weekend for Flintshire North officers with 115 incidents reported

Flintshire North police officers had a particularly busy weekend, managing 115 incidents since 5pm on Friday.

Of these, 28 were categorised as Priority 0, the most urgent call type.

Policing in Flintshire is divided into two districts, the north which covers Holywell, Flint, Connah’s Quay and surrounding areas and the south, which covers Mold, Northop, Broughton, Caerwys and surrounding areas.

Flintshire North officer, PC Finerty said one of the highlights this weekend was the work of PD Otto, who successfully tracked down a suspect following a collision.

The driver had fled the scene but was apprehended thanks to Otto’s keen tracking skills.

[PD Otto is one of the North Wales & Cheshire Police Dog Alliance’s general-purpose police dogs]

Officers also addressed reports of anti-social behaviour at Flint Retail Park.

In response, they plan to increase patrols in the area and collaborate with local shops to prevent further issues.

Officers have urged parents to discuss appropriate behaviour with their children, warning that robust action would be taken against offenders.

There were also several commercial burglaries over the weekend.

The police reported a few incidents where alarms were triggered, but no entry was gained.

However, in some cases, burglars were successful.

The “We Don’t Buy Crime” team will be visiting affected businesses to discuss security improvements, while CSI and officers continue their investigations.

Due to the sensitive nature of certain incidents, such as domestic assaults, the police cannot share detailed information.

However, they assured the public that these are taken very seriously and positive action is always taken.

The police also highlighted their role in assisting with medical emergencies, often arriving at the scene before ambulances when someone is in cardiac arrest.

They clarified that while they cannot expedite ambulance responses, they do attend incidents where injuries result from crimes.

PC Finerty concluded with a reminder that they will be out patrolling and addressing crimes such as shoplifting in Connah’s Quay, emphasising their commitment to keeping the community safe.