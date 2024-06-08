Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 8th Jun 2024

Police dog Otto tracks down fleeing driver following crash in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales


Campaign Advert

Police Dog Otto proved his prowess once again following an incident in the Flintshire area during the early hours of Saturday morning.

PD Otto, part of the Cheshire and North Wales Police Dog Alliance, was deployed to the scene of a road traffic collision in North Flintshire where the driver had fled.

Utilising his exceptional tracking skills, Otto followed the scent trail from the collision site all the way to the front door of the alleged suspect’s home.

Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs shared on Facebook how Otto, a Belgian Malinois, played a pivotal role in apprehending the suspect.

“PD Otto went to an RTC in the North Flintshire area in the early hours of this morning where the driver decided not to hang around. PD Otto tracked from the scene to the front door of the driver’s house where he was arrested!” the post said.

The use of dogs like PD Otto has proven to be a valuable asset for police, as they are able to quickly and efficiently track suspects in a wide range of situations.

PD Otto is one of the North Wales & Cheshire Police Dog Alliance’s general-purpose police dogs.

General-purpose police dogs are multi-disciplined canines who are trained to work under a variety of conditions.

Dog breeds used tend to be German Shepherds, Dutch Herders, or Malinois.

They have a depth of skills that includes searching for missing persons, tracking suspects from crime scenes, and recovering recently discarded articles that could be used as evidence.

They also protect their handlers and other officers in dangerous situations. Even the mere presence of these police dogs can be enough to discourage bad behaviour.

Most handlers in the North Wales & Cheshire Police Dog Alliance have a general-purpose dog and a specialist dog, such as a Labrador, Cocker, or Springer Spaniel.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Countess of Chester Hospital advises on parking alternatives during ‘essential electrical works’
  • Holywell: Greenfield Valley seeks new trustees
  • Welsh Government urged to act over potential ambulance delays to major incidents

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Countess of Chester Hospital advises on parking alternatives during ‘essential electrical works’

    News

    Holywell: Greenfield Valley seeks new trustees

    News

    Welsh Government urged to act over potential ambulance delays to major incidents

    News

    Flintshire councillor’s punishment for sending inappropriate messages criticised as “too lenient”

    News

    Just Stop Oil: Protesters target Duke of Westminster’s wedding at Chester Cathedral

    News

    Flint: RNLI marks 200 years with North Wales lifeboat flag relay

    News

    Police in Flintshire urge public to report drug dealing activity

    News

    Merseyside Police appeal for help locating missing teen with local links

    News

    Buses: North Wales MS criticises funding disparity in public transport

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn