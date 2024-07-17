Animal cruelty cases surge: Over 3,000 reports in Wales this year, says RSPCA

RSPCA Cymru has received 3,059 cruelty reports so far this year in Wales, with its busiest period yet to come and cruelty complaints rising across England and Wales.

Out of the 3,059 reports across Wales (1 Jan – 30 Jun), Rhondda Cynon Taf tops the list with 266 reports, followed by Cardiff with 255, Swansea with 237, Carmarthenshire with 189, Flintshire has seen 143 reports made to the RSPCA.

Last year saw the charity receive a report of animal cruelty every five minutes during its busiest summer months, and its officers are now braced for another busy period.

Also last summer, reports of intentional harm towards animals across England and Wales rose by 11% compared with the previous year, with animal beating reports also rising sharply by 17%.

The new figures, exclusively released today (17 July) by the RSPCA, show there have already been 44,879 reports of cruelty towards animals so far this year across England and Wales up to the end of June. This is more than two percent higher than the 43,983 calls received during the same timeframe last year.

The animal welfare charity has now launched its ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal as it responds to this seasonal peak in cruelty.

Karen Colman, who heads up the RSPCA welfare oversight team, said, “Sadly, animal cruelty reports are on the rise this year, and across Wales, we’ve seen more than 3,000 animal cruelty reports already this year.

“Reports of intentional harm towards animals and beatings also rose sharply across the country last summer, so we’re preparing for a difficult period ahead.

“But rescuing animals from cruelty, investigating harm caused to them, and acting to prevent animal abuse is a job no other charity does. We’ll always be here to pick up the pieces and show those animals the kindness and care they deserve.”

The situation has prompted the RSPCA to seek support from people across Wales to make a difference for animals this year.

“Summer is a really challenging time for us, and we’re braced for another busy season on the frontline, but we cannot do this alone,” added Karen.

“That’s why our ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal seeks to tackle the rising and alarming levels of cruelty by raising vital funds to help those animals in desperate need because every animal deserves kindness.”

Back in May, in Tredegar, a swan was rescued by the RSPCA after he was found to have swallowed a fishing hook and later discovered to have a pellet lodged inside his head.

X-rays on the male swan revealed a pellet in his head while investigating the fishing litter lodged down his neck. He had also been found with a fishing line around his leg.

Sadly, the swan was put to sleep on welfare grounds after rescuers trying to remove the hook found that it had penetrated the oesophagus and caused an extensive infection in the neck which could not be treated.

RSPCA Inspector Christine McNeil said, “A pellet in his head suggested he had been subjected to an air gun attack. This must have caused significant pain and distress when it occurred, and it is also very concerning that this may have been a deliberate attack on this defenceless animal.”

In March, an appeal for information was issued after a hedgehog was shot with an air gun. The hedgehog was found in a garden in Haverfordwest, and concerns were raised when the hedgehog was found wandering around in the day. A resident contacted local hedgehog rescue Pembrokeshire Hogspital.

Ginny Batt, who runs the Pembrokeshire Hogspital, collected the hedgehog and found an injury on his neck/shoulder. She took him to the vet where it was discovered that he had been shot. The vet believed it may have occurred around a week before and suspected it could have been a deliberate attack.

“The pellet missed his head and caught the shoulder,” said Ginny. “There was no bone injury, but the impact had dislocated his shoulder.”

Sadly, the vet recommended the hedgehog be euthanized on welfare grounds.

Wildlife are often the target of air rifle attacks simply because they are out in the open with no one to protect them. The injuries caused by such attacks are horrific and often fatal.

The RSPCA is calling for tighter controls, with better education and explanation of the law when buying an air gun, and that everyone must receive basic safety training before being allowed to walk out of the shop.

Loki’s Story

One of the many animals rescued from cruelty and neglect and transformed by the RSPCA is Loki. If his vet hadn’t called the RSPCA, gentle Loki could still be suffering at the hands of his abuser.

Loki’s vet called the RSPCA to investigate because she suspected cruelty. The puppy was covered in lumps, swellings, and bruises. X-rays revealed his ribs and paws were fractured all over. Despite the pain he must have been in, Loki greeted his rescuers with a wagging tail.

His vet confirmed he was suffering, and a police officer handed him safely into RSPCA care in Essex.

He was rescued by RSPCA Inspector Zoe Ballard, who recently had the chance to be reunited with him to see him living his life to the full in his happy new home.

“It’s just unbelievable. I didn’t think I’d see him like he is now in his new home. He deserves this happy ending,” said Zoe, as she fought back tears upon seeing the joyful dog who once faced such a bleak reality.

“Seeing him today, there is a twinkle in his eye. So different from that little puppy I met that first day,” she said.

“It was like a light had gone out, but to see him now, he’s so happy. He’s like a different dog and it means everything. Our job isn’t easy, as you can probably imagine, but this is the reason we do what we do.”

Once the RSPCA had brought Loki’s former owner to justice, which saw them banned for life from keeping animals, the charity found him a happy new home with loving owners.

The friendly puppy got a second chance at life thanks to those who stood up for him, but too many other animals are still facing unspeakable cruelty alone.

“Cases like Loki, unfortunately, are not as rare as you may like. Cruelty continues and that’s why we are here,” added Zoe.

In summer 2023, the animal welfare charity received 285 reports of cruelty every single day, and so far in 2024, cruelty has been rising, with nearly 45,000 reports of cruelty taken by the charity’s dedicated rescue teams.

“Although these horrific acts of cruelty happen, there are a lot of good people out there looking out for animals as well,” said Zoe. “Traumatised animals like Loki can heal and thrive when they’re given expert vet care, loving kindness, and careful, patient rehabilitation. And, with your help, we’re here to offer just that.

“No animal deserves heartbreaking abuse. Animals are like us: they feel desperation, confusion, and terror. They feel every punch, every broken bone, and every burn. That’s why as we mark our 200th birthday, we’ve launched this summer cruelty appeal.

“Together, we must stand against cruelty and continue to be there for the animals who desperately need our help now. To rescue them from harm and give them the lives they deserve – free from terror and torment and full of care and kindness.”