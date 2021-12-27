An aggressive squirrel is reported to be terrorising residents in Buckley

A vicious squirrel is attacking terrified residents in Buckley according to reports

One terrorised local said she daren’t go out of her house in case the bushy-tailed rodent is lurking outside.

Multiple people are reported to have been attacked by a squirrel, a post on the Buckley Residents Facebook group claims.

Nicola issued a warning to locals about a vicious squirrel, posting on the resident’s group page she said, “it has bitten me, (and) attacked my friend Kev when he came to my house.”

She said it also has bitten another friend who lives nearby and “multiple other people.”

“It has also attacked my two Bengals (cats) who fear nothing,” Nicola said, it has also bitten her neighbours Bengal cats she added.

She said I “dare not go out of my house, as it’s lurking.”

Adding a further comment to the post, Nicola said: “I went out to my dustbin in the garden” when the squirrel “ran at me for the second time … it’s attacked half the street.”

She said, “I love animals, would never hurt one, but this one is probably poorly to behave in such an aggressive way.”

A Buckley resident posted a picture of a nasty-looking bite on her finger, Sheree said she was attacked by a squirrel this morning, Monday, December 27.

It happened while she was collecting her recycling bags from outside.

“Lets just say it had me good an proper, little s***” Sheree said.

Another Buckley resident has also reported being bitten by a squirrel, Scott said: “I was just having a fag by my back door and it jumped on me.”

Scott said he “thought it wanted feeding but it bit me before I even had a chance.”

“I wouldn’t normally put something up like (post onto Facebook) but it was just so random and it well hurt. Had to go to the hospital to get a jab. Not that I wanted to.”

According to pestlockdown.com: “If a squirrel feels a person is standing between them and their food they may attack to get to it.”

“Squirrels, like most creatures, also attack to defend themselves. Just like people, squirrels have the “fight or flight” instinct, which prioritises their survival.”

“If these small creatures feel cornered or threatened, and fleeing isn’t an option, they’ll attack what they perceive as a predator.”

“While it isn’t common, bites and scratches can happen. Squirrels have long, hard, and sharp nails that can dig into skin and scratches from squirrels are often deep enough that they can bleed profusely. Squirrels also have long, sharp incisors that can break the skin.”

“To avoid problems, keep your distance and refrain from feeding. If squirrels are causing problems at home, call a qualified pest control expert to help you remove them.”

[Feature image – not ‘the’ actual squirrel]