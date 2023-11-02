Amazon Preview: The Countdown Is On – Black Friday Week Returns From 17th November to 27th November

Amazon will kick off Black Friday Week on 17th November 00.01am, with new deals going live every day until 11.59pm on 27th November. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The shopping event will include Amazon’s best prices of the year so far on a wide variety of top brands, from homeware and electronics to health and beauty, as well as fast convenient delivery options. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Black Friday Deals Preview

Below is a sneak peek of top deals available during Black Friday Week: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Amazon Devices: Save up to 57% on Amazon Devices this Black Friday including the all-new Echo Pop and Echo Show 5, the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K and all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids and all-new Kids Pro Tablets, Fire TV Omni QLED Series, eero devices and Kindle Scribe.

Ring Devices: Enjoy Ring's lowest prices ever with up-to 50% off select Ring doorbells, including Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and all-new Battery Video Doorbell Plus. Plus, save up-to 39% on Ring's Security Cameras, including popular Ring Stick Up Cam.

Amazon Brands: Save up to 40% on home, electronics, and sports essentials from Amazon Basics, and everyday essentials including personal care, beauty, and baby products from byAmazon and Mama Bear.

Baby: Save up to 45% on car seats from Cybex and Maxi Cosi and up to 40% on feeding products from Mayborn, MAM, and NUK.

Beer, Wine & Spirits: Save up to 30% on Beers, Wine and Spirits including 30% off Bushmills Single Malt Whiskey, Lagavulin Single Malt Whisky, and Ciroc Premium Vodka.

Beauty: Save up to 60% on fragrances for men and women including Calvin Klein, Vera Wang, and Ghost and up to 55% on skincare from L'Oréal Paris, CeraVe, and Olay.

Automotive: Save up to 25% on Automotive brands including Castrol, Topdon, and Bosh.

Wireless Electronics: Save up to 40% on smartphones, wearables and accessories from Google, Samsung, Garmin, Xiaomi, Belkin, and more.

Fashion: Customers can save up to 30% on fashion brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Armani Exchange, Swarovski, and Samsonite and Amazon brands, including Amazon Essentials and The Drop.

Furniture: Save up to 30% on mattresses, home office, living room, children's furniture, and more.

Garden: Save up to 30% on garden products including Hozelock, Char-Broil, and Rohen.

Grocery: Save up to 25% on coffee from brands including Starbucks, L'OR, and Lavazza.

Home: Save up to 25% on a selection of brands including Tefal, Vileda, SodaStream, and more. Save up to 25% on Lighting and Home Décor products from Philips Hue, Yankee Candle, and more.

Kitchen: Save up to 30% on floorcare and linen-care items from Shark, Vax and Philips and on electric cookware and hot beverage items from Ninja, Tefal, Cosori, De'Longhi, and more.

Major Appliances: Save up to 30% on small and large appliances from Bosch, Hoover, Midea, Samsung, and more.

Personal Care Appliances: Save up to 60% on electric toothbrushes from brands including Oral-B and Philips. Save up to 35% on male grooming and female hair removal appliances and up to 25% on hairstyling tools including ghd and Remington.

Pets: Save up to 30% on pet food, toys and supplies from Felix, Harringtons, YuMOVE, Catit, and more.

Sports: Save up to 30% on sporting brands including Fitbit, Under Armour, Peloton, and more.

Toys: Save up to 25% on toys from Lego, Barbie and Hasbro.

Video Games: Save up to 40% on video games, consoles, virtual reality, and accessories from brands including Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, Meta, Ubisoft, Warner Bros, Square Enix, and more.

Amazon Fresh Stores: From November 23rd to November 29th, customers can shop deals in all Amazon Fresh stores across brands like Pepsi Max, Aero, Skittles and more. Customers are also able to shop exclusive deals on the Amazon app by adding deal coupons to their wallet for a limited time only. Terms apply.

Amazon Fresh Online: From November 24th to November 27th, Prime members can shop a selection of deals across brands like Persil, Pepsi Max, Celebrations and more with discounts of up to 50% off. New customers can also benefit from £15 off their first 3 shops. Terms apply.

Entertainment Offers for Black Friday Week: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Amazon Music: Customers who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months free — with access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio. Current Amazon Music Unlimited customers with the Individual Plan can upgrade to a Family Plan for three months at no extra cost and enjoy up to six accounts for their family.

Audible: New Audible customers can get three months of membership for just £2.99/month. Enjoy unlimited listening on thousands of select Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks. Offer available from 10am 2nd November until 23:59pm 27th November. Terms Apply.

Kindle Book Deals: From now until 30th November, customers can discover a selection of hundreds of top, curated Kindle Books from as low as £0.99 each to read anytime and anywhere. Kindle Book Deals terms and conditions apply.

Books: From 23rd November until 25th November, customers have access to a great range of deals on popular books. Highlights include The Running Grave by Robert Galbraith, Fearless by Trinny Woodall, Ottolenghi: Flavour, Oh Miriam! by Miriam Margolyes and box sets of Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings

Kindle Unlimited: Available now, new subscribers can enjoy three months of Kindle Unlimited for £9.49, accessing millions of titles and selected magazine subscriptions, if they join by 27th November. Kindle Unlimited deal terms and conditions apply. £9.49/month after. New subscribers only.

: Available now, new subscribers can enjoy three months of Kindle Unlimited for £9.49, accessing millions of titles and selected magazine subscriptions, if they join by 27th November. Kindle Unlimited deal terms and conditions apply. £9.49/month after. New subscribers only. Prime Video: Between 26th – 29th November all customers can get up to 50% off great movies and TV shows to buy through Prime Video including No Hard Feelings, Transformers: Rise of The Beasts, and all seasons of Succession. A broad selection of popular movies are also available to rent for Prime members only from as little as £1.99 including Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Fast X, and The Flash.

More Ways to Shop & Save this Black Friday Week ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Find personalised deals: Amazon makes it easy for customers to find deals they're interested in with personalised recommendations. This holiday season, customers can see a customised deals list based on items previously saved to lists, and get deal recommendations based on browsing history with Keep Shopping For.

Ask Alexa: Customers can get personalised deal notifications from Alexa when eligible items within their Wish List, Basket, or Save for Later go on deal, and can keep an eye on personalised deals throughout the season by saying, "Alexa, what are my deals?" They can also ask Alexa to make the purchase when a deal is available by saying, "Alexa, buy it for me."

Support small and save big: All season long, customers can discover and shop incredible gifts from small businesses at amazon.co.uk/supportsmall. Customers can easily filter their searches and discover products from small businesses in Amazon's store with the Small Business search filter, while continuing to look out for the Small Business badge to shop more products from small businesses than ever before, including deals from MySweetSmile, Nutri Paw and NYK1 Secrets.

All season long, customers can discover and shop incredible gifts from small businesses at amazon.co.uk/supportsmall. Customers can easily filter their searches and discover products from small businesses in Amazon’s store with the Small Business search filter, while continuing to look out for the Small Business badge to shop more products from small businesses than ever before, including deals from MySweetSmile, Nutri Paw and NYK1 Secrets. Explore all delivery options: You can rely on Amazon to make life easier with fast delivery on millions of items included with a Prime membership, and, as always, choose the delivery option that best suits your needs during Black Friday. Prime members in the UK receive unlimited One-Day Delivery on millions of items across all categories, with Same-Day Delivery available on over a million items in Greater London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, and more (minimum order values apply). You can also select free delivery to Amazon Lockers or Counters, or choose a delivery day preference with Amazon Day. Customers who are not yet Prime members can join Prime or start a free trial at amazon.co.uk/prime and save big this season.

Head to www.amazon.co.uk/blackfriday to shop the deals and find out more. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

