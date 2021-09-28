Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 28th Sep 2021

Amazon Deeside recruiting for 30 new seasonal roles ahead of Christmas rush

E-commerce giant Amazon has said it will be taking on more 30 new people at its Deeside site for Christmas work.

Amazon announced today it is hiring for 20,000 seasonal positions across its UK network of fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery stations during the festive season, including in Deeside.

Amazon’s delivery station in Deeside is also looking for individuals to deliver parcels in their spare time for between £13 to £15 per hour.

“Amazon Flex is a flexible way of making extra income, so you are able to deliver as little or as often as you like. For more information about Amazon Flex or to sign up, go to https://flex.amazon.co.uk.”

“We prepare year-round for the festive season, and we’re excited to have more than 30 positions available this year in Deeside.

“Our seasonal associates play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers,” said Amazon’s Deeside Senior Delivery Station Manager, Nicholas Liptrot.

“We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year-after-year to Amazon and to welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on to full-time roles with the company after the festive period.”

Pay for Operations roles starts at a minimum of £10.00 p/h rising to £11.10 p/h in some parts of the UK for all full-time, part-time, temporary, or seasonal roles in Amazon’s fulfilment centres, sort centres and delivery stations.

To learn more about and apply for seasonal opportunities at Amazon, go to jobsatamazon.co.uk. To see what it’s like to work at an Amazon fulfilment centre, sign up for a virtual tour at uk.amazonfctours.com.



