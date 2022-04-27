Alyn and Deeside: Mark Tami among 287 MP’s banned by Kremlin from entering Russia

The Kremlin has imposed restrictions on 287 British members of parliament and banned them from entering Russia.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami is amongst the group who are accused of fueling “unwarranted Russophobic hysteria,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement today.

Vladimir Putin’s government said the sanctions were in response to the UK imposing similar restrictions on 386 members of its own lower house of parliament on March 11.

Boris Johnson said those MPs sanctioned should regard it as a “badge of honour.”

Putin’s officials have however embarrassed themselves by including a number of MP’s who lost their seats in 2019.

Sir David Hanson, the former Delyn MP has also made it onto hit list, he was one of those who lost thier seat in the 2019 General Election.

Mr Hanson said his inclusion showed “Russian intelligence at its best.”

Russian intelligence at its best – I’ve been listed and I’ve not been an MP since 2019 @benrileysmith https://t.co/9WGl6UDJdM — Sir David Hanson (@RTHondavehanson) April 27, 2022



A statement by the Russian foreign ministry [translated via Google] read: “In response to the decision taken on March 11 this year by the British government to include 386 deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on the sanctions list, on the basis of reciprocity, personal restrictions are being introduced against 287 members of the House of Commons of the British Parliament.”

“These persons, who are no longer allowed to enter the Russian Federation, took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London, and contribute to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK.”

“The hostile rhetoric and far-fetched accusations coming from the mouths of British parliamentarians not only condone the hostile course of London, aimed at demonizing our country and its international isolation, but are also used by opponents of mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral cooperation.”