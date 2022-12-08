Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 8th Dec 2022

Aldi, Lidl and Sainsbury’s cut price of Christmas vegetables to 19p each

Lidl and Sainsbury’s have joined Aldi in cutting the price of Christmas vegetables to 19p each, marking the start of what has become an annual supermarket price war.

Lidl has reduced the price of its carrots (1kg), parsnips (500g) mini roasts (1.5kg), swede and Brussels sprouts (500g). These prices will be available in stores from December 15, until stocks last.

Sainsbury’s customers will be able to get carrots (1kg), parsnips (500g), white potatoes (2.5kg), Brussels sprouts (500g), red and white cabbages and swede for 19p each.

Aldi has said its Christmas Super Six deals are making a return to stores from 18th December.

The supermarket, which has just been named the Which? Cheapest Supermarket for November, the sixth consecutive month in a row, has reduced six Christmas veggie staples to help shoppers avoid breaking the bank this festive season.

In the deal is a selection of Aldi’s tasty, fresh vegetables all sourced from British suppliers, including Carrots (1kg), White Potatoes (2kg), Parsnips (500g), Red and White Cabbages (each), Brussels Sprouts (500g), and Swede (each) – all 19p each, saving shoppers up to 80%.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi we believe that access to fresh, high-quality food is a right, not a privilege – and Christmas dinner is no exception. Christmas is an expensive time for many families up and down the UK, but customers can rest assured that Aldi will always offer the very best value groceries.”

What’s more, shoppers can rest assured that Aldi’s amazing vegetable deals don’t come at a cost to its suppliers. The supermarket carefully plans any promotions and works with British growers on a seasonal or annual fixed cost price. That means, regardless of promotional activity in store, growers receive the same fair price as usual.

Aldi’s Christmas Super Six deals are available in stores nationwide from 18th – 24th December.

